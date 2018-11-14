DURHAM, N.C. — Duke’s high flying offensive effort left the Cameron Crazies in awe Wednesday, but it was the Blue Devils’ defense that set up the show.

Duke hammered the visiting Eastern Michigan Eagles, 84-46, pushing the No. 1 ranked Blue Devils to 3-0 on the young season.

“We came out a little slower last game, so coming into this game the coaches had been on us hard,” Tre Jones said. “And we talked as a group even about how we need to come out because we know teams are going to give us their best shot. We came out strong tonight and we delivered the first blow and that really makes a difference.”

Mike Krzyzewski’s Blue Devils were relentless on defense, forcing 20 turnovers and turning the Eastern Michigan miscues into 31 points. The Blue Devils swarmed the basketball and used active hands to produce an impressive 14 steals.

Four Blue Devils registered multiple steals in the game, while nine total found a way onto the stat sheet with at least one steal.

“We were in the right position defensively and you match that with our intensity, a stat like that will pop up,” Jones noted.

Duke was also very active in defending the rim, blocking 11 shots. Zion Williamson, who notched six blocks against Army, took a step back with just two, while Jones finished with a pair of his own. Bolden also recorded two blocks, while Jack White led the way with four.

It was not all about forced turnovers and rim protection, though. Duke’s pressure flustered Eastern Michigan for much of the game, most notably in the first half. The Eagles made just 21.4-percent of their shots in the first half, and failed to make a single 3-pointer in nine attempts.

Eastern Michigan did pick things up a bit in the second half, connecting on 3-of-9 3-point attempts, and 37.5-percent from the floor overall in the final 20 minutes. The Eagles made just 30.9-percent for the game, and just 16.7-percent from long range.

Though Duke’s defensive effort was strong in the previous two contests, this game represents its best effort thus far.

“In the three games I would say so,” Bolden said when asked if this was Duke’s best defensive effort through three games. “We forced them to run their offense closer to half court. We defended the ball screen pretty well. They’re talented players, so they hit some tough shots, but I feel like overall it was a good defensive game.”