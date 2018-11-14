Strong defense led to high flying show for the Blue Devils
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke’s high flying offensive effort left the Cameron Crazies in awe Wednesday, but it was the Blue Devils’ defense that set up the show.
Duke hammered the visiting Eastern Michigan Eagles, 84-46, pushing the No. 1 ranked Blue Devils to 3-0 on the young season.
“We came out a little slower last game, so coming into this game the coaches had been on us hard,” Tre Jones said. “And we talked as a group even about how we need to come out because we know teams are going to give us their best shot. We came out strong tonight and we delivered the first blow and that really makes a difference.”
Mike Krzyzewski’s Blue Devils were relentless on defense, forcing 20 turnovers and turning the Eastern Michigan miscues into 31 points. The Blue Devils swarmed the basketball and used active hands to produce an impressive 14 steals.
Four Blue Devils registered multiple steals in the game, while nine total found a way onto the stat sheet with at least one steal.
“We were in the right position defensively and you match that with our intensity, a stat like that will pop up,” Jones noted.
Duke was also very active in defending the rim, blocking 11 shots. Zion Williamson, who notched six blocks against Army, took a step back with just two, while Jones finished with a pair of his own. Bolden also recorded two blocks, while Jack White led the way with four.
It was not all about forced turnovers and rim protection, though. Duke’s pressure flustered Eastern Michigan for much of the game, most notably in the first half. The Eagles made just 21.4-percent of their shots in the first half, and failed to make a single 3-pointer in nine attempts.
Eastern Michigan did pick things up a bit in the second half, connecting on 3-of-9 3-point attempts, and 37.5-percent from the floor overall in the final 20 minutes. The Eagles made just 30.9-percent for the game, and just 16.7-percent from long range.
Though Duke’s defensive effort was strong in the previous two contests, this game represents its best effort thus far.
“In the three games I would say so,” Bolden said when asked if this was Duke’s best defensive effort through three games. “We forced them to run their offense closer to half court. We defended the ball screen pretty well. They’re talented players, so they hit some tough shots, but I feel like overall it was a good defensive game.”
Duke’s defense set up the offensive show that had everybody out of their seats. Duke continued to put on a show through the air - yes, through the air.
The Blue Devils scored 28 points on 14 dunks, while also adding 28 points via 14 layups.
Williamson stole the show yet again, scoring 21 points and grabbing nine rebounds. It was his first half dunk off a Cam Reddish lob that created mayhem in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Reddish threw the lob, which appeared to be destined for a Duke band member. But Williamson had a different plan, catching the pass with two hands, the ball well above the square and his eyes looking directly into the rim.
The Williamson flush provided yet another highlight reel moment.
"I was just like, ‘wow,’" Jack White said. "Obviously I’ve seen stuff like that before, but when he’s doing stuff like that it doesn’t really get old. I spoke to him afterward and was like, ‘Dude, do you realize how high you were? I’m like, bro, your head was at the rim.’ He’s a phenomenal athlete as we all know."
But Williamson’s dunk was not all that was going right for Duke.
R.J. Barrett quietly filled up the stat sheet yet again, finishing with 20 points, six assists and four rebounds.
Reddish was a little off from a shooting standpoint, making just 1-of-5 shot attempts, but he managed three rebounds, two assists and two steals in just 12 minutes of action. He sat for the second half for what he said was due to “soreness.” He added that it was nothing serious that would keep him out going forward.
Krzyzewski added a little more context, stating the injury was to his groin.
Jones struggled shooting the ball as well, but he finished the day with another strong effort leading the team. Jones posted eight assists to just one turnover. He also provided the Blue Devils with four rebounds.
Duke’s supporting cast continued to make its presence felt as well, with Bolden posting eight points and four rebounds. White had yet another strong effort with 10 points, six rebounds and four blocks.
Javin DeLaurier had his best game of the season with 10 points and six boards.
Though Duke struggled shooting the basketball from beyond the arc, making just 5-of-24 from deep, they were again a model of efficiency when it came to taking high-percentage shots. Duke finished the game with 60 points in the paint, 71-percent of its overall total. While the vast majority of those points came via a dunk or lay-up in transition - Duke had 29 points on fast breaks - Duke’s young team created great opportunities against Eastern Michigan’s zone defense.
“We were very prepared for the zone,” Barrett said. “We’ve been working on it since Monday, and we were able to execute.”
Bolden added that Duke’s ability to breakdown the EMU zone was all based on movement.
“Really just movement. The zone’s job is to stand people up, so for us to just move around and cut to the middle and just get behind it was key for us.”