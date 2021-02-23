Staff Picks: Duke's top performer from Monday's win over Syracuse
Duke’s recent run has been nothing short of remarkable, as they have pulled themselves from the depths of the ACC standings and responded emphatically to those that wrote them off 10 days ago.This ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news