DURHAM – It’s easier to have an efficient offense in college football if you face second-and-8 instead of second-and-12.

There’s a lesson in there that’s easier understood than executed, and it’s one that Duke quarterback Riley Leonard has taken to heart in his second year as a starter.

“It’s something we talk a lot about, being successful on our drives and being efficient on our drives and how much each yard matters,” coach Mike Elko said on Monday afternoon. “And your percent success of converting a first down if you can put us in second-and-8 instead of second-and-12.

“That’s an enormous difference. … That’s probably some of that next-level stuff that we can talk about.”

Indeed, that’s part of the story when it comes to Leonard’s growth — and the rest of an offense that returned nearly every contributor — this season. Having laid a foundation means the No. 21 Blue Devils are starting further ahead than a year ago.

Duke is the only team in the ACC that hasn’t allowed a sack in the first two weeks. That’s a streak that stretches back three games because the Blue Devils didn’t allow one against UCF in the Military Bowl.

It shouldn’t be a surprise.

Duke’s 17 sacks allowed last season were the fewest in the ACC and tied for 26th nationally. This season, the Blue Devils are one of seven teams in the country — notably along with No. 2 Michigan — that hasn’t allowed a sack this season.

Obviously, Duke’s offensive line deserves a large portion of the credit here. Leonard has been hit once because a unit with three returning starters, one key reserve from last season and two impact transfers has been stout in front of him.

Per Pro Football Focus, left tackle Graham Barton has allowed two QB hurries in 52 pass-blocking snaps, the best rate on the team. None of Duke’s other top five linemen — right tackle Jake Hornibrook, guards Maurice McIntyre and Justin Pickett, centers Jacob Monk and Scott Elliott — have allowed more than six pressures. McIntyre has also allowed only two pressures, but that’s been in 34 pass-blocking snaps.

“Maybe it’s in flux because of the newness to everybody else,” Elko said in relation to the shifting parts up front. “But I think internally, we feel pretty good.”