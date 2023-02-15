DURHAM – Going from winning the ACC championship in 2021 to missing the tournament last year entails a recalibration of sorts for Duke’s baseball team.

The Blue Devils aren’t thinking of themselves as underdogs, but they’re aware of the lowered expectations that come with last season’s performance.

“It kind of puts a little chip on your shoulder,” sophomore infielder Alex Mooney said. “Instead of having the target on our back, it’s like we’ve got the target on everyone else’s back and we’re going out there to try to take what we deserve and have earned.”

Duke is coming off a 22-32 season in which it was one of two ACC teams to miss the league’s tournament — that coming a season after the Blue Devils won it.

There’s not much mystery, at least on paper, about why the Blue Devils had a down season. They were in the bottom four of the ACC in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging and runs scored, and were bottom four in the pitching categories for ERA and walks per 9 innings.

That’s going to sow some doubt into preseason expectations, reflected with Duke being picked sixth in the ACC’s Coastal Division.

That pick isn’t going to dampen the Blue Devils’ outlook — if anything, they’ll look for it to play a helping hand when the season begins Friday afternoon.

“I’ve been really, really fired up about the spirit of this team,” said coach Chris Pollard, who’s entering his 11th season at Duke. “I like this team’s energy, I like the way they’ve connected with each other.”

Last year was the first time since Pollard’s first season, in 2013, that Duke had a losing record.

The churn from last season’s roster to this one stands out. Along with three new assistant coaches, Duke has 12 freshmen and seven transfers.

“I like our versatility more so than I did at this point last year,” Pollard said. “We’re a little more athletic, we’re deeper on the mound even though we’re a little younger.”

A few of the transfers help in the versatility scope.

Infielder Jay Beshears (Northwestern) was ranked the No. 23 transfer by D1Baseball, and outfielder Josh Solomon (Columbia) was ranked No. 65. Outfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo (LSU) also should provide a boost.

“Coach Pollard always tells us they’d rather be talking about us at the end of the year rather than the beginning of the year,” sophomore two-way player Jonathan Santucci said. “I feel like that just takes a lot of pressure off our shoulders and just lets us go out there and play freely and enjoy being there a lot more.”

Here are a couple of quick-hitting notes about Duke’s baseball team heading into the season: