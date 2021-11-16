 DevilsIllustrated - Savarino arrested; Banchero charged
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-16 08:55:36 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Savarino arrested; Banchero charged

Paolo Banchero was charged with aiding and abetting a DWI.
Paolo Banchero was charged with aiding and abetting a DWI. (Vincent Carchietta/USA Today Sports Images)
Conor O'Neill • DevilsIllustrated
Publisher
@ConorONeill_DI

Two Duke men's basketball players are facing legal charges stemming from a DWI arrest made by the N.C. Highway Patrol early Sunday morning, according to a report from the Raleigh News & Observer's Steve Wiseman.

Michael Savarino, coach Mike Krzyzewski's grandson, was arrested for DWI. Star freshman Paolo Banchero was charged with aiding and abetting DWI.

Krzyzewski provided a statement to the N&O:

“We are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men’s basketball team. Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials.”

Duke plays Gardner-Webb tonight: The status of Banchero and Savarino is uncertain. Banchero's court date is set for Dec. 8; Savarino's is Dec. 9.

The aiding and abetting charge, according to a Charlotte criminal lawyer blog, could stem from wide range of circumstances:

Both players are under the legal age of being intoxicated: Savarino is 20 and Banchero turned 19 on Friday.

The N&O story has reported that the car was stopped for a stop sign violation on Bushy Creek Road outside of Hillsborough. The arresting officer observed signs of impairment, according to the N&O, and Savarino was taken into custody. A breathalyzer test revealed Savarino's blood alcohol content to be .08.

Duke played Campbell on Saturday night, winning 67-56.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}