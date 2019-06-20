The New York Knicks have selected RJ Barrett with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Barrett, who often fell into the shadows of larger-than-life teammate Zion Williamson, represents one of the most versatile offensive players in this year’s draft.

The now former Blue Devil finished the season tied with Williamson as Duke’s leading scorer, pouring in 22.6 points per game. Barrett led the ACC in conference games with a 23.6 point per game average, while also ranking No. 6 in the ACC with 4.3 assists per game.

Barrett finished second on the team in rebounds with 7.6 per game, while leading the way in defensive rebounds with 6.1 per game.

On Feb. 16, Barrett became Duke’s fourth player to ever record a triple-double when he scored 23 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and handed out 10 assists. To make it an even more impressive accomplishment, the freshman did not turn the ball over once in the contest.

It was the first triple-double at Duke since Shelden Williams accomplished it in 2006.

Barrett joins former Blue Devil Lance Thomas in New York.