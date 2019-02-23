Not much was familiar about Saturday’s matchup between Duke and Syracuse.

Zion Williamson sat on the bench in street clothes due to a sprained knee suffered against North Carolina. Alex O’Connell slid into the lineup in his place. Javin DeLaurier got the start over Marques Bolden.

Joey Baker took the floor for the first time in his career, eliminating what was expected to be a redshirt year.

It was, by all means, an unusual evening.

What was familiar, though, was the play of RJ Barrett and the “W” in the win-loss column, a 75-65 victory, Duke’s 24th of the season and 12th in ACC action.

The Blue Devils, who were clearly searching for the right combination early in the game, looked as if they would struggle to find the answer and put together a fluid showing on either end of the floor over the course of the game.

Effort was there in the opening minutes, particularly on defense where Cam Reddish blocked two quick shots and Javin DeLaurier fought on the defensive glass. But things started to go south rather quickly, as Syracuse, who could not buy a shot leading up to the first media timeout, jumped on the shoulders of Paschal Chukwu and his dominance on the offensive boards.

While Chukwu was cleaning the boards, Syracuse guard Frank Howard started doing damage on the offensive end of the floor. Though he connected on just 3-of-7 shots in the first half, two of those came from 3-point range and helped spark confidence in the Orange.

Duke, on the other hand, struggled to find a rhythm on offense. With Williamson out of the lineup, the Blue Devils failed to attack the heart of the zone. Instead, they moved the ball around the horn, and took the first available shot, which proved to be a 3-point attempt 50-percent of the time in the first 20 minutes of play.

Unfortunately for Duke, no one was connecting. Tre Jones, O’Connell and Barrett each made one attempt. Twelve other tries were misses. As for shot selection, that was essentially it for Duke. Both of O’Connell’s first half attempts came from deep. Five of Jones’s six tries were from beyond the arc. Reddish attempted 3s on five of his seven attempts.

Only Barrett consistently looked to score from somewhere other than the perimeter. And for that, Duke never fell behind more than five points in the first half, despite getting little help from his teammates.

The freshman scored 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting in the first 20 minutes. DeLaurier was Duke’s next leading scorer at the break with four points. Jones and O’Connell had three apiece and Reddish notched just two.

Though Duke trailed by just five, 34-29, at the half, it felt as if the Orange were in full control.

Then came the halftime adjustments that Duke has executed masterfully for most of the season.

Duke suddenly looked different. The team’s energy level was up. Its approach against the zone changed. And with 15:15 on the clock in the second half, Duke took the lead, 44-43, on an O’Connell 3-point basket.