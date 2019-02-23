RJ Barrett, Alex O'Connell carry Duke past Syracuse
Not much was familiar about Saturday’s matchup between Duke and Syracuse.
Zion Williamson sat on the bench in street clothes due to a sprained knee suffered against North Carolina. Alex O’Connell slid into the lineup in his place. Javin DeLaurier got the start over Marques Bolden.
Joey Baker took the floor for the first time in his career, eliminating what was expected to be a redshirt year.
It was, by all means, an unusual evening.
What was familiar, though, was the play of RJ Barrett and the “W” in the win-loss column, a 75-65 victory, Duke’s 24th of the season and 12th in ACC action.
The Blue Devils, who were clearly searching for the right combination early in the game, looked as if they would struggle to find the answer and put together a fluid showing on either end of the floor over the course of the game.
Effort was there in the opening minutes, particularly on defense where Cam Reddish blocked two quick shots and Javin DeLaurier fought on the defensive glass. But things started to go south rather quickly, as Syracuse, who could not buy a shot leading up to the first media timeout, jumped on the shoulders of Paschal Chukwu and his dominance on the offensive boards.
While Chukwu was cleaning the boards, Syracuse guard Frank Howard started doing damage on the offensive end of the floor. Though he connected on just 3-of-7 shots in the first half, two of those came from 3-point range and helped spark confidence in the Orange.
Duke, on the other hand, struggled to find a rhythm on offense. With Williamson out of the lineup, the Blue Devils failed to attack the heart of the zone. Instead, they moved the ball around the horn, and took the first available shot, which proved to be a 3-point attempt 50-percent of the time in the first 20 minutes of play.
Unfortunately for Duke, no one was connecting. Tre Jones, O’Connell and Barrett each made one attempt. Twelve other tries were misses. As for shot selection, that was essentially it for Duke. Both of O’Connell’s first half attempts came from deep. Five of Jones’s six tries were from beyond the arc. Reddish attempted 3s on five of his seven attempts.
Only Barrett consistently looked to score from somewhere other than the perimeter. And for that, Duke never fell behind more than five points in the first half, despite getting little help from his teammates.
The freshman scored 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting in the first 20 minutes. DeLaurier was Duke’s next leading scorer at the break with four points. Jones and O’Connell had three apiece and Reddish notched just two.
Though Duke trailed by just five, 34-29, at the half, it felt as if the Orange were in full control.
Then came the halftime adjustments that Duke has executed masterfully for most of the season.
Duke suddenly looked different. The team’s energy level was up. Its approach against the zone changed. And with 15:15 on the clock in the second half, Duke took the lead, 44-43, on an O’Connell 3-point basket.
The Blue Devils never trailed again. Syracuse did tie the game at 50 with 12:46 remaining, but they would never retake the lead or even the score again.
Duke, behind an offensive resurgence from O’Connell and Jones, outscored Syracuse 46-31 in the second half. O’Connell, who scored just three points in the first half, made 5-of-7 shots, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range, adding 17 more in the final 20 minutes of action.
The sophomore was electric early in the second half, scoring seven straight points for Duke, taking his team from two points down to a four point lead with 14:42 on the clock.
His teammates fed off his ability to make shots. Barrett, being the primary recipient, who added another 13 points in the second half to finish his night with yet another 30-point effort. Barrett also added five rebounds and a team-high seven assists.
Jones scored eight of his 11 points in the second half, six coming from the free throw line. More than his scoring, however, was his ability to help Duke attack the zone and breakdown the Syracuse defenders.
Defensively, the Blue Devils shutdown the Orange for most of the second half. Syracuse was held to 30-percent shooting inside the stripe, and an atrocious 9-percent from beyond the arc.
Syracuse, who owned the glass with 19 offensive rebounds in the game, tightened up on the boards late when Bolden entered the game with 6:43 to go. He almost immediately made his presence felt on the glass. Over the final 5:47, Bolden grabbed seven rebounds, four of which came on the offensive glass. Reddish was also strong for Duke during that stretch, pulling down four defensive rebounds.
During those last minutes, Duke out-rebounded Syracuse 12-7. Three of those seven for the ‘Cuse were either “deadball” or “team” rebounds.
Duke ultimately relied on eight straight made free throws in the last 1:25 to seal the victory. Jones was 4-of-4 in crunch time, while O’Connell and Bolden each knocked down a pair.
The Blue Devils will now hit the road on Tuesday to battle Virginia Tech.