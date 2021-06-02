Report: Coach K to retire after 2021-22 season

Rumors have been loud over the last month that Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski was set to announce his retirement.

While the noise surrounding his pending retirement centered on an immediate departure from the Blue Devils’ program, news now confirms he will coach one more season before calling it a career.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium first reported the news, and sources are now confirming the breaking news. Krzyzewski’s career will come to a close after 42 seasons as collegiate head coach.

His replacement has also been put in place, as current associate head coach Jon Scheyer has been tabbed as Krzyzewski’s replacement according to sources and various reports.

The Duke athletics department recently announced the hiring of Nina King as the school’s next vice president and athletics director, taking over for Kevin White, who currently serves in those roles.

Stay tuned as this developing story continues to take shape.