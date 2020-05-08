The Duke Basketball coaching staff is deep in its recruitment of the class of 2021, and a number of the nation's best are taking a hard look at the Blue Devils.

Duke is one of the few blueblood programs to have already picked up a commitment for the class, with five-star wing A.J. Griffin already on board. The staff is now looking to surround Griffin with some of the most coveted prospects in the class.

Today, Devils Illustrated publisher Brian McLawhorn and basketball recruiting director Clint Jackson spend some time discussing some of Duke's top targets for the class of 2021, including Patrick Baldwin, Paolo Banchero, Kennedy Chandler, Max Christie and several others.

