R.J. Barrett talks about lessons learned from loss to Gonzaga
Duke will take the floor Tuesday for the first time since losing to Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational. And its opponent will certainly not be a pushover, as Indiana hopes to be the next team to shoc...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news