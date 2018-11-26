Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-26 16:12:51 -0600') }} basketball Edit

R.J. Barrett talks about lessons learned from loss to Gonzaga

Unkncmm5djq1abe7jqv8
R.J. Barrett and Duke will look to bounce back against Indiana on Tuesday.
Associated Press
Brian McLawhorn • DevilsIllustrated.com
@BrianRIVALS
Publisher

Duke will take the floor Tuesday for the first time since losing to Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational. And its opponent will certainly not be a pushover, as Indiana hopes to be the next team to shoc...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}