Duke opens NCAA Tournament play in the 7:10 primetime slot Friday in Columbia, S.C. The Blue Devils will battle the winner of Wednesday’s 6:40 p.m. game between NC Central and North Dakota State.

The Blue Devils, who earned the No. 1 overall seed and top spot in the East bracket, will then play the winner of the No. 8/9 game between Virginia Commonwealth and Central Florida, should they win their opening round matchup.

Here’s a look at Duke’s potential opponents during first weekend of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.





NO. 16 NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL EAGLES

Overall: 18-15, 10-6 MEAC

NCCU head coach Lavelle Moton hoped his squad would be spared a potential matchup with Duke. Unfortunately, the chips didn’t fall his way. No matter, the Eagles coach is excited to have his team in the Big Dance for a third straight season and fourth since 2014. NC Central has not won a tournament game, as of yet, but Moton and his team hope to rectify that in Wednesday’s First Four matchup with North Dakota State.

Moton’s team is lead by senior center Raasean Davis, who enters the game averaging 14.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

NC Central is 0-2 against the tournament field, losing games to Cincinnati (51-73) and Saint Louis (65-74).





NO. 16 NORTH DAKOTA STATE BISON

Overall: 18-15, 9-7 Summit League

North Dakota State enters its game with NC Central winners of four straight and nine of its last 12 games. The Bison play as many as 10 players double digit minutes and feature just one that plays more than 27 minutes per game on average. That player, Vinnie Shahid, who leads the team in scoring at 12.8 points per game. Tyson Ward serves as NDSU’s second leading scorer with 12.3 points per game, while also topping his team with 6.3 rebounds per game.

NDSU is 0-3 against tournament teams with losses to Gonzaga (60-102), Iowa State (59-81) and Montana (53-60).





NO. 8 VCU RAMS

Overall: 25-7, 16-2 Atlantic 10

Mike Rhoades has the VCU Rams back into the NCAA Tournament after missing out last season for the first time in seven seasons. The Rams lost to Rhode Island in the Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinals, but had a strong enough record to pick up an at-large bid. VCU is 16-3 since the beginning of January and is 3-3 over the course of the season against tournament teams. The Rams defeated Gardner-Webb (69-57), Temple (57-51) and Iona (88-59), while losing to St. John’s (86-87), Old Dominion (52-62) and Virginia (49-57).

VCU ranks No. 7 in the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 61.2 points per game, while allowing opponents to shoot just 38.4-percent from the field, ranking them No. 6 in the country. The Rams feature four players that average double-digit points, with Marcus Evans leading the way at 13.8 per game. Rhoades also plays a deep bench with as many as 10 players seeing double figures in minutes.





NO. 9 UCF KNIGHTS

Overall: 23-8, 13-5 AAC

This will be UCF’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2005, when the No. 15 seed Knights lost to No. 2 UConn, 71-77. UCF has played in four NCAA Tournaments, losing in the first round of each game. Prior to this season’s No. 9 seed, the Knights had never been seeded higher than No. 14.

Former Duke great and associate head coach Johnny Dawkins is in his third season as UCF’s head coach. UCF assistant coach Vince Taylor is also a former Duke star, and is in his second season on Dawkins’ staff.

Senior B.J. Taylor leads UCF in scoring with 16 points per game, while Dawkins’ son and Michigan transfer Aubrey Dawkins is second on the team with 15.2 points per game. UCF is 4-3 against the NCAA Tournament field, winning games against Houston (69-64), Cincinnati (58-55), Temple (78-73) and Northern Kentucky (66-53), while losing games to Houston (68-77), Cincinnati (55-60) and Temple (62-67).