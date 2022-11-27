Duke gave up 70 points and was outrebounded by Purdue, both firsts for the Blue Devils this season.

That, plus going scoreless for the final seven minutes, added up to No. 24 Purdue’s 75-56 win over the eighth-ranked Blue Devils in the PK Legacy championship game Sunday in Portland, Ore.

Duke (6-2) didn’t have many answers for Zach Edey, Purdue’s 7-4 center who had 21 points and 12 rebounds. Coach Jon Scheyer going to a 2-3 zone in the second half at least negated some of the Boilermakers’ advantage inside.

Freshman 7-footers Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively II both fouled out; Filipowski had 14 points (11 in the first half) and Lively was scoreless.

Otherwise, Purdue got a season-high 18 points from freshman guard Fletcher Loyer and an 11-point, 10-rebound game from forward Caleb Furst.

The Blue Devils trailed by 11 at halftime and stayed within striking distance in the second half, but never got the deficit under seven. Duke was 0-for-11 on 3-pointers in the second half, and 2-for-19 in the game.

Duke had 11 offensive rebounds, but that translated to just three second-chance points.

Tyrese Proctor led Duke with 16 points, making 7 of 13 shots but missing all four of his 3-point attempts. His layup with 9:14 left cut Purdue’s lead to 62-55; it was Duke’s last field goal of the game, and Filipowski’s free throw at the 7:01 mark was the last time the Blue Devils scored.

Duke led 14-7 after the first 4½ minutes and there was little to dislike about the start of the game.

And then there was little to like about the rest of the first half.

Purdue went on a couple of 6-0 runs to get in front 19-16, and then it was an 11-0 run that sent the Boilermakers to a double-digit lead that they held for most of the last 28 minutes of the game.

Jeremy Roach was hobbled by a right foot injury late in the first half, coming off of the court limping on two occasions. He played the entire second half and finished with 14 points, but missed his last seven shots.