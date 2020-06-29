DevilsIllustrated - Prospect Capsule: Kennedy Chandler

Prospect Capsule: Kennedy Chandler
Duke has placed a strong emphasis on Kennedy Chandler for a while. Nothing has changed in that regard. But with Florida transfer Andrew Nembhard announcing his plans to attend Gonzaga, Chandler is ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news