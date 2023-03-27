DURHAM – Chance Lytle has gone to every Pro Day he’s had a chance to attend.

Of course, all of the previous ones were at Colorado. And the other change with Monday afternoon’s Pro Day at Duke was Lytle was going through it as a prospect instead of being an observer.

“I’ve been waiting for this day since I first started in college,” Lytle said. “It was kind of surreal to be a part of it.”

The 6-6, 314-pound offensive lineman was one of nine former Blue Devils participating in Pro Day on Monday in Duke’s Pascal Field House. All 32 NFL teams sent at least one representative to Duke.

There’s another surreal factor at work here for Lytle.

Lytle stopped short of saying he contemplated quitting football before transferring, but acknowledged that the ups and downs of his five years at Colorado were a lot to handle.

He had three head coaches, five offensive line coaches and suffered multiple injuries across those five seasons.

“It’s a lot to go through, especially when coming out as a high schooler, you have a lot of expectations,” Lytle said. “And then the program that you’re with didn’t necessarily meet those expectations — nothing against the program, but they were just going through tough times.”

Lytle’s transfer to Duke wasn’t possible without him going through a thorough vetting process of portal suitors.

“I loved it too much to just give up on it,” Lytle said. “As those feelings came up, ‘Do I hang them up?’ I just knew that wasn’t me. … I just love this game. This is everything to me.

“I looked at all the people that called me (while in the portal), I asked a lot of questions to make sure it was the right environment for me. And then I got in contact with Duke and they made me feel even more in love with it. … Yeah, there were times that were low. But that’s not where I’m at now.”

It meant a bit more to Lytle that he was going through Pro Day with the offensive lineman he visited Duke with when both were in the portal, as Andre Harris Jr. also went through the workout and drills. Harris transferred in after spending five seasons at Arkansas State.

Lytle (773) and Harris (744) played the third- and fourth-most snaps of anyone on Duke’s offense last season, per PFF. They wound up anchoring the right side of Duke’s offensive line for the majority of last season.

“I met Dre on my official visit and he was kind of going through a similar journey of leaving a semi-established program and it was kind of not going the way he wanted to,” Lytle said. “He was creating a new opportunity for himself, which is why I came here.”

