Preview: Virginia at No. 9 Duke

Duke celebrated in the immediate aftermath of Saturday night’s win at North Carolina, all the way to the bus, and all the short ride home.

And shortly after that, the festivities were over.

“We’ve got four games in eight days, we’ve got to be locked in on this stretch,” captain Wendell Moore Jr. said. “These games go fast. Really the only time we have to enjoy this is from here and the bus ride back to Durham.”

Duke has three more games this week – the only home game is against Virginia on Monday night, and then it’s off to Clemson for a rescheduled game on Thursday night, followed by a game at Boston College on Saturday.

The Blue Devils savored their win in the Smith Center – really, the celebration started sometime in the second half – and were ready to move forward quickly.

“We know we have so much season left to go,” Moore said. “Like Coach (Mike Krzyzewski) said in the locker room, it was a big win but we’ve got to move on quick because we’ve got another big game on Tuesday.”

Wait, Tuesday?

Well, you can forgive Moore for getting his days mixed up. He and the Blue Devils had just wrapped up a 20-point stomping of UNC.

**********

Here’s what to know ahead of Monday night’s game:

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Cory Alexander (analyst), Andraya Carter (sidelines).

Series; last meeting: Duke leads 122-52; Duke won 66-65 last season.

Records: Virginia 14-9, 8-5 ACC; Duke 19-3, 9-2.

Stat to watch: Virginia’s point total.

Saturday’s 71-58 win over Miami was the first time since the first two games of January that Virginia scored over 70 points, and it was just the sixth time this season (23 games) that the Cavaliers have scored more than 70.

Duke has allowed more than 70 points in regulation once in the last 14 games.

Last Monday’s showdown at Notre Dame was supposed to be full of offensive fireworks and instead it was a 57-43, knock-down, drag-em-out win for the Blue Devils. It feels like this game could be headed for a similar game script.

Cavalier to watch: Reece Beekman, guard.

Jeremy Roach has played fantastic floor games lately and has a 40:6 assist-to-turnover ratio in the last seven games.

In Virginia’s last seven games, Beekman has 46 assists and 12 turnovers.

This isn’t the same type of Virginia team that Tony Bennett won an NCAA championship with and ascended to the ACC’s upper-echelon with, but Beekman is starting to look like a stat-stuffing guard that he’s had in past seasons.

The 6-3, 181-pound Beekman leads the ACC in steals (2.17 per game) and is second in assists (5.1). He’s got 19 blocks, which is second for Virginia (Kadin Shedrick, one of the ACC’s best shot-blockers, has 55), and while Beekman is fourth on the team in scoring average (7.9), he had a 20-point game against Clemson and a 19-point performance against Pittsburgh.

Blue Devil to watch: AJ Griffin, wing.

Griffin missed four of his last five shots at UNC – and still was 11-for-17 from the field (64.7%).

It seems like a distant memory given his last three games, but Griffin was held to five points against Clemson two weeks ago – in Duke’s last home game. In three games since then, Griffin has a combined 62 points on 25 of 41 shooting, connecting on 9 of 13 3-pointers.

His 27-point performance against the Tar Heels was a tour de force of versatile scoring, with everything from step-back 3s to mid-range floaters to a left-handed dunk.

The only question here is what will Griffin do for an encore?

KenPom prediction: Duke wins 70-57.

Devils Illustrated prognosis: Starting a four-games-in-eight-days stretch with a 20-point win in Krzyzewski’s final trip to Chapel Hill is about as good as it gets.

The caveat here is, playing two days later, it might lend itself to a letdown performance for the Blue Devils.

It feels like this team is mature and has strong enough leadership that that won’t happen. Duke is unlikely to get out to another 31-8 lead after 10 minutes, but it seems just as unlikely the Blue Devils come out flat.

The most-important part of this matchup feels like Duke’s defense. Virginia is an offensively challenged team against most teams; Duke is better than most teams on that end of the floor.