DURHAM – There is jumping and there’s levitating and Sean Stewart looks like he’s doing the latter when he goes up for a rebound or a block attempt.

That’s what the 6-9, 227-pound freshman brings off the bench for Duke, along with bundles of energy.

“Just, when I get in there, I try to give it 100%, 110% all the time,” Stewart said after Tuesday night’s win over La Salle. “You know, that brings my teammates up when they see me bringing that energy.”

Stewart certainly did plenty of that against the Explorers with 16 points and 10 rebounds. He made 7 of 9 shots and six of his rebounds were on the offensive end.

He did all of that in 18 minutes off the bench, as coach Jon Scheyer explores which personnel combinations work best.

“For me, it starts with his energy. He brings in great energy,” Scheyer said. “You know, look, we’re still figuring out lineups and who plays well together and who complements one another.”

The Windemere, Fla., native is carving his place in the rotation while adjusting to college basketball.

The son of former NBA player Michael Stewart, Sean Stewart garnered acclaim over the summer for breaking Zion Williamson’s vertical jump record.

With a raw skillset, Scheyer has played Stewart 16 and 18 minutes in Duke’s last two games after he played a combined 16 minutes in the Blue Devils’ first three games.

“The exciting part for me is Sean, he’s got so much room to grow,” Scheyer said. “He’s at such an early stage of his development as a player, but he can do something right now that translates, with his ability to rebound, with his ability to protect the rim. His versatility guarding the ball.”

When Stewart enters the game, he plays the 5-position, which allows Kyle Filipowski to slide back to the 4-spot. Per EvanMiya.com, the two-man combination of Filipowski and Stewart is Duke’s sixth-most efficient pairing (out of 36 possible that have played at least 20 possessions together).

Role recognition is there for the freshman, which might be the most important part in all of this.

“I’ve been feeling a lot better in practice,” Stewart said. “You know, playing my role in the game. It just helps me a lot going up against guys like Flip and Mark (Mitchell) every day.

“It gets me a lot better.”