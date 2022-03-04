Preview: North Carolina at No. 4 Duke

Maybe not quite to the extent of Secretariat on the backstretch of the Belmont, but the machinery of Duke has clicked into full gear in the last couple of weeks.

“I feel like in the last couple of weeks the maturity of our team – not that we were immature – but the maturity of our team has gone up a lot,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said.

It’s helped, Krzyzewski explained, that the Blue Devils have lessened the quantity of points being made to hone in on a few details.

“We’ve changed a couple of things that we do in not doing as much, but doing fewer things deeper,” he said. “Maybe it’s time for them to absorb more, but with that combination of the timing is right, that little bit of change, really it showed up in our Virginia game.”

The Blue Devils prevailed in that game in Charlottesville, and have proceeded to secure their two most-lopsided ACC wins of the season in the past two games – 97-72 at Syracuse and 86-56 at Pittsburgh.

It’s a shift that the players have felt, too.

“He’s been saying for us to approach the same way we’ve approached these last couple of games,” captain Wendell Moore Jr. said. “We’ve been playing some of our best basketball down the stretch of the season.

“And it’s really been because of our preparation.”

Krzyzewski was quick to point out after the win at Virginia how he’d seen a different version of his team in the days before, and he recounted the exchange with associate head coaches Chris Carrawell and Jon Scheyer.

“We’re running defense and I’m looking, I told Chris Carrawell and Jon, ‘These guys look like a machine out here. They look like one of our old teams,’” Krzyzewski said. “Right now we’re moving the ball better. We just seemed to make a jump and hopefully this game will help us make another jump.”

So maybe the Secretariat, “he’s moving like a tremendous machine,” comparison isn't that far off.

Here’s what to know ahead of Saturday night’s game:

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst), Holly Rowe (sidelines).

Series; last meeting: UNC leads 141-115; Duke won 87-67 on Feb. 5.

Records: UNC 22-8, 14-5 ACC; Duke 26-4, 16-3.

Stat to watch: Duke’s 3-point shooting.

The Blue Devils have been a decent 3-point shooting team for most – remember they only made one against Kentucky? – of the season, but have heated up lately.

Duke made 15 3s against Syracuse, matching a season-high, and followed that up with an 11-for-22 clip at Pittsburgh. The 26 combined 3s is the most in any two-game stretch this season that involves Power 6 teams; the Blue Devils hit 15 in back-to-back games in December against South Carolina State and Appalachian State.

UNC gives up more than one-third of its points from 3-point range, and the Tar Heels allow teams to shoot 34.7% from beyond the arc (243rd nationally, per KenPom). Syracuse made 10 of 25 3s against the Tar Heels on Monday night, elevated by Cole Swider’s 7 of 11 performance.

Matchup to watch: Whoever Brady Manek is guarding v. Brady Manek.

Finding a matchup and exploiting it has been a tenet of Krzyzewski’s tenure and one of the best examples this season came in the first meeting of these teams.

Manek is a skilled offensive player but lacks foot speed to stay in front of versatile forwards – of which Duke has a couple – and it’s led to five similarly skilled ACC players recording season highs against UNC.