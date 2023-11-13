Blue Devils move from one ranked matchup to another looking to put the first one in rearview mirror

Duke's Jared McCain, left, Tyrese Proctor, middle, and Mark Mitchell talk during a break in Friday's action against Arizona. (Rob Kinnan/USA Today Sports Images)

It’s important to remember that Duke signed up for this — though Jon Scheyer made no secret last week that he wished the matchup against Arizona could’ve been later in the season. Duke goes from facing one marquee program to another, entering Tuesday night’s Champions Classic game against Michigan State coming off a 78-73 loss to Arizona on Friday night. “Yeah, I mean, it’s real,” sophomore Kyle Filipowski said a few minutes after the loss to Arizona. “Man, I’m going to thinking about this all tonight, all tomorrow. But you’ve gotta shift your attention to keep moving forward. “Obviously we really wanted to win this game. But I think it’s a good little awakening for us.” Ignoring the question of why Duke needed a wake-up call in its second game, the Blue Devils press forward. Tuesday night’s game is a matchup of two teams that started the year in the top 5 and took home losses the first five days of the season — though losing to Arizona isn’t quite the same as a loss to James Madison. Over the past few days, Duke needed to thread the needle of learning from mistakes and moving forward into its next big-time matchup. Duke only lost back-to-back games once last season; the blowout at Miami and then the controversial overtime loss at Virginia. “Obviously we look and analyze it,” sophomore Mark Mitchell said. “But Tuesday is going to be here pretty soon, that’s another big-time game and hopefully we can just regroup and be ready for that.” ********** Here’s what to know ahead of Tuesday night’s game: Time: 7 p.m. Location: United Center, Chicago. TV: ESPN. Announcers: Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst), Holly Rowe (sidelines). Series; last meeting: Duke leads 14-4; Duke won 85-76 in the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2022. Records: Duke 1-1; Michigan State 1-1.

Arizona's Kylan Boswell shoots over Kyle Filipowski during last week's game. (Rob Kinnan/USA Today Sports Images)

Stat to watch: 2-for-31 | 10-for-35. The first number is Michigan State’s 3-point shooting this season; the second is Duke’s 3-point defense. I double- and triple-checked that number for Michigan State so that you don’t have to. The Spartans were 1-for-20 from long distance in the season-opening 79-76 loss to James Madison. In the 74-51 win over Southern Indiana, Michigan State still only hit one 3-pointer. It’s a shocking number for a team that was third in the country last season in 3-point percentage (39.3%) and returned two of its top shooters. Tyson Walker was 59 of 142 (41.5%) and is 1-for-7 this year; Jaden Akins was 49 of 116 (42.2%) and is 0-for-6. A.J. Hoggard and Malik Hall are both 0-for-5 this season after making a combined 40 3s last year. Duke’s 3-point defense has been fine, for the most part. Arizona was 6-for-17, but one of those was Caleb Love’s admitted “bullshit shot” (that's what he said) going into halftime and that’s not really where Duke lost Friday night’s game. The interesting part to watch on Duke’s end is whether the Blue Devils give up more 3-point attempts because of what figures to be an emphasis for guards to help down low. Doubling the post results in kick-out 3s, so Duke will have to be sound in defensive rotations.

Michigan State's Mady Sissoko, right, grabs a rebound against Southern Indiana's Nick Hittle last week. (Junfu Han/USA Today Sports Images)

Matchup to watch: Duke’s rim protection vs. Michigan State’s interior scoring. You had to know this was coming. Arizona had 15 offensive rebounds and scored 42 points in the paint. The Wildcats have a couple of centers — Oumar Ballo and Motievus Krivas — who are bigger than most of the centers Duke will play this season, but the glaring holes on the inside of Duke’s defense are alarming. So, what do solutions look like for the Blue Devils? Neither Christian Reeves nor Sean Stewart got much of a chance to make an impact Friday night, and Scheyer acknowledged Stewart’s burst when he played a couple of minutes in the second half. “Sean, I thought gave us a huge burst,” Scheyer said of Stewart’s three minutes, in which he had a tip-in and two rebounds. “He plays like that, he’ll continue to get more minutes. You know, there’s practice, guys are earning and competing every day and there hasn’t been much separation. “But, to be honest with you, I loved what Sean brought to the table.” As you’d imagine for a team that’s made two 3s this season, Michigan State has done some damage inside. The Spartans had 17 offensive rebounds and 40 points in the paint against James Madison, and 38 points in the paint in a 23-point blowout of Southern Indiana.

Spartan to watch: Guard Tyson Walker (No. 2). Death, taxes … Michigan State having a savvy point guard. It’s a little bit of a stretch but this season is certainly one that features that Tom Izzo staple. Walker is a fifth-year player in his third season with the Spartans. He spent two years at Northeastern, hailing from Westbury, N.Y. For the Huskies, Walker scored 18.8 points per game as a sophomore. The 6-1, 185-pounder jumped from 8.2 points per game in his first season at Michigan State to 14.8 last season (he was a starter both years). In the season opener, he scored 35 points — the most of his Spartans career — on 12-for-26 shooting, and had six steals and five rebounds.

Tyrese Proctor brings the ball up the floor against Arizona. (Rob Kinnan/USA Today Sports Images)

Blue Devil to watch: Guard Tyrese Proctor (No. 5). Proctor hasn’t been terrible in Duke’s first two games, but also hasn’t stood out to the level of preseason expectations. Maybe that’s because those expectations were too high, which certainly isn’t an indictment on the sophomore guard. It’s also two games into a 30-plus-game season — hardly a sample size worth overreacting to. Duke’s sophomore point guard lands here, though, because of the intrigue going into this third game. He’s scored eight points in each of the Blue Devils’ first two games, with eight assists against Dartmouth and five against Arizona. Proctor has made 6 of 15 shots from the field, 3 of 10 from 3-point range. Picking him here has a little to do with how Friday night’s game ended — Proctor turning the ball over with 28 seconds left and Duke trailing by one — and a little more to do with him being a likely defender against Walker.