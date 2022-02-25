Preview: No. 7 Duke at Syracuse

There was no mistaking the surprise in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s voice when talking about one key to Wednesday night’s win at Virginia.

“Just, I’m proud of our guys, we actually prepared extremely well for this game,” Krzyzewski said. “More like a veteran team.”

It felt like part relief, part exuberance for Krzyzewski in seeing not only two good days of preparation for Virginia, but in seeing the Blue Devils execute associate head coach Chris Carrawell’s game plan.

“This was our 28th game, so it was our 28th preparation,” Krzyzewski said later. “I thought the maturity of our team in preparing went to a different level. They’re getting it.

“Watching our preparation (Tuesday), I said, ‘Boy, we look like an old Duke team in how we’re going to defend.’”

Krzyzewski spoke earlier this week about how disjointed of a season it’s been, and how the Blue Devils’ pause-start-pause nature of December has had them playing catch up throughout the ACC slate.

Now 28 games in, the Blue Devils appeared to have turned a corner.

“They’ve learned the importance of preparation, the attention to detail that you have to have,” associate head coach Jon Scheyer said Thursday. “For us as a staff, we felt like it was the best that we prepared.”

Now the question is how repeatable can that process become for the Blue Devils?

**********

Here’s what to know ahead of Saturday night’s game:

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Series; last meeting: Duke leads 12-6; Duke won 79-59 on Jan. 22.

Records: Duke 24-4, 14-3 ACC; Syracuse 15-13, 9-8.

Stat to watch: Duke’s 3-pointers.

If you can break Syracuse’s 2-3 zone from beyond the arc, you might as well.

That was the case in the first meeting between these teams, when Duke drained 14 3-pointers – one short of the season-high and the most against a Power-6 opponent.

The Blue Devils’ ball movement against the Orange was crisp and they knocked down open 3s, paced by AJ Griffin’s five and three apiece by Wendell Moore Jr. and Joey Baker.

In the 10 games since then, Duke has only hit double-digit 3-pointers twice – 10 against Clemson (the first time) and 11 against Florida State last weekend. Of course, Duke’s 37 3s against Syracuse was the most the Blue Devils have taken in a game this season – it was one of two games in which they took more 3s than 2s this season (the other being against Appalachian State, in which Duke made 15 of 30 3s).

Matchup to watch: Mark Williams against Syracuse’s interior.

Duke’s center had 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting in the first matchup – and that was with Jesse Edwards still playing for the Orange.

Edwards has been lost for the season, leaving the Orange with a hole in the middle of its defense. Coach Jim Boeheim is trying to mix and match his center without Edwards, unable to find a suitable replacement between sophomore Frank Anselem, senior Bourama Sidibe and freshman Benny Williams.

In Syracuse’s 10-point loss to Notre Dame on Wednesday night, the Irish’s Paul Atkinson Jr. had 20 points and 17 rebounds – eight of those coming on the offensive end. That helped Notre Dame to a 22-6 edge in second-chance points.

Williams had a routinely efficient, albeit somewhat quiet, night against Virginia on Wednesday night – eight points on 4-for-5 shooting, with 10 rebounds and four blocks – but he should have more success against Syracuse.

Orange(man) to watch: Buddy Boeheim, guard.

Shutting Syracuse down defensively (again) starts with defending Boeheim, something the Blue Devils did an outstanding job of in the first meeting.

Boeheim was 2-for-15 from the field in Duke’s 20-point win a month ago. Moore had the primary assignment on Boeheim and it’s likely he’ll get the nod again.

The high-volume shooter has been, for lack of a better phrase, hit-or-miss recently. Syracuse has won six of its last eight games and the first of those saw a season-high 30 points on 12-for-21 shooting from Boeheim.

But he also threw in a 5-for-20 performance against Georgia Tech earlier this week, and a 6-for-19 clip against Boston College earlier this month.

Blue Devil to watch: Jeremy Roach, guard.

Paolo Banchero would remain the pick here if not for the separate story posted Thursday.

That makes Roach the pick here, as he’s coming off a season-high 15 points in a huge spot at Virginia and, the last time Duke played Syracuse, he dished out a career-best nine assists.

Duke’s sophomore point guard provided a much-needed boost against the Cavaliers, and received praise from Krzyzewski after the game.

“I really thought the key guy in the game for us was Jeremy,” Krzyzewski said. “His verve on offense really lifted us.”

Along with that, it was Roach who was tasked with slowing down Kihei Clark after his six first-half 3-pointers; Clark didn’t hit a 3 in the second half.

KenPom prediction: Duke wins 80-73.

Devils Illustrated prognosis: Can you have a trap game two games before the big game? That’s what comes to mind for Duke’s trip to Syracuse.

This should be, by nature of how good Duke has been, how mediocre Syracuse has been, and how the Blue Devils won easily in the first meeting, a relatively straightforward game.

Syracuse’s offense is almost wholly reliant on making shots in one-on-one situations, and Duke’s defense – specifically on-ball pressure – has been its most-consistent strength this season.

It’s not like this is a game Duke cannot lose, nor one Syracuse is incapable of winning – it just seems like this is a perfect matchup for the Blue Devils.