Preview: Florida State at No. 9 Duke

The film review of Duke’s two-point win over Wake Forest was conducted Thursday and revealed, as you’d expect, several mistakes made by the Blue Devils down the stretch.

There were careless plays on both sides, freshman guard Trevor Keels said. Duke stopped driving and kicking for open shots. That led to flat-out bad shots. The Blue Devils gave up offensive rebounds, an area that’d seen improvement in recent weeks.

Ultimately, Duke has to put away teams.

“We’ve got to finish out games like that, especially at home,” Keels said. “We can’t keep giving teams confidence like that and letting them stay around. We’ve got to put them away.”

The Blue Devils are likely get another chance to put away a team when Florida State visits Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night. The Seminoles are a shell of the team that beat Duke a month ago.

Duke could’ve benefited from coach Mike Krzyzewski’s presence on the bench in the second half of Tuesday night’s game. The good news is that the 75-year-old will be back on Duke’s bench against FSU.

“Coach K is good. He’s back to right where he’s at,” Keels said. “(Thursday), when he was talking to us, I forgot he missed the second half.”

Krzyzewski confirmed in a radio interview that he received an I.V. at halftime of the Wake Forest game, in which he didn’t return to the court for the second half.

Duke had a scheduled off day on Wednesday, and Keels said Krzyzewski was back in the building Thursday morning and said, “There’s no fall-off, no sluggishness coming in today.”

Now the goal is for the Blue Devils to not have a fall-off during games.

Here’s what to know ahead of Saturday night’s game:

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play) and Debbie Antonelli (analyst).

Series; last meeting: Duke leads 41-11; FSU won 79-78 in OT on Jan. 18.

Records: FSU 14-11, 7-8 ACC; Duke 22-4, 12-3.

Stat to watch: FSU’s offensive rebounds.

Starting with the obvious: This is not the same FSU team that knocked off Duke in overtime a month ago. The Seminoles have had a rash of injuries and losses that sent them tumbling into the middle of the ACC standings.

But FSU still has size, and there’s still that looming number – 19 – from the first meeting.

That was the number of offensive rebounds the Seminoles grabbed against Duke, which led to 12 second-chance points – one of the numbers that particularly stings in a one-point overtime loss.

FSU’s offensive rebounding prowess in that game was the start of Duke’s improvement in that area, and the Blue Devils have been better in completing defensive possessions in the month since.

Seminole to watch: RayQuan Evans, guard.

Coach Leonard Hamilton is going to ride his hot hands, and he’s running out of candidates.

Malik Osborne was FSU’s best player, but he was lost to a season-ending injury. Anthony Polite is a savvy, do-a-bit-of-everything guard, but he hasn’t played in two weeks because of an injury. Caleb Mills is a Houston transfer who had 18 points the first time these teams met, but he missed FSU’s last game and hasn’t practiced.

The Seminoles, for the first time in a while, haven’t had the depth to sustain such losses – hence the six-game losing slide that only ended with an 81-80 victory over Clemson this week.

In that game, Evans notched not only a season-high 28 points, but only the second 20-point game in three seasons with the Seminoles. He was 7-for-13 from the field and 12 of 13 from the free-throw line, converting the game-winning three-point play with 14 seconds left.

So there was at least one hot hand left for Hamilton to ride.

It’ll be worth watching Evans early, too: He had somebody land on his knee during a one-point win against Clemson earlier this week and will be a game-time decision on whether he plays.

Blue Devil to watch: Paolo Banchero, forward.

Would it be that much of a stretch to call Banchero an enigma?

Duke’s most-talented player has shown he can take over a game as many times as he has disappeared from one.

Banchero didn’t make a field goal until there were about 17½ minutes left in Tuesday night’s game against Wake Forest – though he did have six assists.

And then something clicked, and he wound up with 13 points to help the Blue Devils avoid an upset.

There’s letting the game come to you and not forcing the issue, but Banchero seems to take that a step too far at times.

It’s worth remembering that the 6-10, 250-pound forward had 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the first meeting between these teams, but was mostly invisible until the last five minutes of the second half.

KenPom prediction: Duke wins 78-62.

Devils Illustrated prognosis: This game and the next one (at Virginia on Wednesday night) are redemption chances for earlier losses, obvious storylines.

But it feels like they need to be about this Blue Devils team finding out how to close out games.

Young teams are only young for so long, and as we move into late February the days and games to learn lessons are running thin.

The feeling should be that blowing a 19-point second-half lead against Wake Forest, and a nine-point lead in the final four minutes, was as much of a learning experience the Blue Devils need for the rest of the season.