Preview: Duke looks for four straight against Syracuse
What: Duke vs. SyracuseWhen: 7:00 p.m. MondayWhere: Cameron Indoor StadiumTV: ESPNStream: WatchESPNRadio: Blue Devil Sports NetworkSeries Record: Duke leads, 10-6
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news