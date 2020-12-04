DevilsIllustrated - Preview: Duke hosts Bellarmine

Preview: Duke hosts Bellarmine
What: Duke vs. Bellarmine
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium
TV: RSN
Stream: WatchESPN
Radio: Blue Devil Sports Network
Series Record: First official meeting. Duke leads 1-0 in exhibition
Duke Blue Devils (1-1)
Coach: Mike Krzyzewski (1,158-351)
Possible Starters
F 6-5 Wendell Moore Jr. (8.5 PPG, 3.5 RPG)
F 6-9 Jalen Johnson (15.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)
F 6-9 Matthew Hurt (16.5 PPG, 10.0 RPG)
G 6-2 DJ Steward (15.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG)
G 6-1 Jeremy Roach (6.0 PPG, 3.0 APG)
Key reserves
G 6-2 Jordan Goldwire (6.0 PPG, 2.5 APG)
F 6-8 Jaemyn Brakefield (6.0 PPG, 2.5 RPG)
G 6-6 Joey Baker (1.0 PPG, 2.0 SPG)
Ball Movement
All was not lost in Duke’s defeat to Michigan State. Though there was certainly some positives to take from the game, ball movement was not one of them. Jordan Goldwire attributed Duke’s inability to move the ball as they had hoped to the Spartans packing the lane and taking away dribble drive opportunities. While that’s one component, it doesn’t explain not moving the ball around the horn and generating movement. Duke settled for a lot of one dribble and pop from long range possessions. Some were good shots, many were not. No matter, ball movement likely would have provided higher percentage shot opportunities. Ultimately, Duke registered just nine assists against Michigan State and shot 32.3-percent from the field and 21.7-percent from long range. Bellarmine likely won’t provide the same resistance or challenges to Duke’s offense, but the Blue Devils have to place an emphasis on moving the ball and making it a habit going forward.
Shooting woes
A lot of Duke’s problems shooting the ball came as a result to the lack of ball movement. Some of it came from just bad shots. Wendell Moore Jr., DJ Steward and Joey Baker were a combined 0 for 19, including 0 for 12 from beyond the arc. Moore opened the game with an aggressive mentality, looking to get to the hoop. When MSU took it away, he simply let them have and did not continue putting the pressure on the Spartans. Instead, he pulled the trigger over and over from deep. Baker couldn’t find a rhythm. Steward tried to attack more frequently than the others, but the freshman failed to finish around the hoop. Mike Krzyzewski said following the game that his team still had to learn to finish around the bucket rather than shoot.
Luckily for Duke, these are all correctable issues. Moore is a high-IQ guy and will learn from the game. Will that translate into a more consistently aggressive Moore with fewer long-range shots? Steward is very coachable, so does he take Coach K’s message finish stronger around the rim? Baker is a shooter, and shooters have to shoot their way out of slumps oftentimes. Better ball movement should open up higher percentage attempts for him.
Depth
All preseason we talked depth and how Duke could go 10 or even 11 deep on a regular basis. Through two games, we have not yet seen that. Krzyzewski has, for the most part, stuck with an eight man rotation. Mark Williams received around four minutes of action in each game with Henry Coleman playing less than one minute total thus far. Patrick Tapé has not seen game action yet. Bellarmine’s size doesn’t necessarily warrant Duke going big, but this game could provide more opportunities for Krzyzewski to play more guys. Will we finally see more of Coleman and Williams? Will Tapé get to show what he can do in a game setting? Time will tell.
Bellarmine Knights (0-0)
Coach: Scott Davenport (364-109)
Possible Starters
F 6-7 Ethan Claycomb (4.5 PPG, 2.4 RPG)
F 6-7 Nick Thelen (1.1 PPG, 0.6 RPG)
G 6-3 Juston Betz (1.2 PPG, 0.7 RPG)
G 6-3 Dylan Penn (11.6 PPG, 2.9 RPG
G 6-7 Pedro Bradshaw (9.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG)
Key reserves
G 6-0 CJ Fleming (9.6 PPG, 39.7 3FG%)
Division I debut
Bellarmine joined the ASUN Conference in 2020-21 after a long run as one of DII’s more dominant programs over the 12 years. The Knights made the NCAA II Tournament 11 years in a row before last season’s postseason was canceled. In those 11 years, Bellarmine reached four Final Four’s, winning the national championship once in 2010-11. Bellarmine has played several Division I programs in exhibition action over the years, including an 87-62 loss in 2011-12 to Duke. The Knights have also played Louisville, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Indiana and Xavier. Three Bellarmine players have experience on the Division I level. Sam DeVault is a first year transfer from Austin Peay, while Ethan Claycomb and Pedro Bradshaw previously transferred from Indiana State and Eastern Kentucky, respectively.
Replacing four seniors
Bellarmine lost four seniors from the 2019-20 squad, two of which were key contributors - All-Conference honorees Alex Cook and Ben Weyer, who averaged 16.6 points and 11.2 points per game, respectively. They represented two of just three Bellarmine players to average in double figures a season ago. Dylan Penn is Bellarmine’s top returner after averaging 11.6 points per game last season. He is a preseason second team All-ASUN selection. Penn is not the only experienced and productive player from last season’s squad returning, however. CJ Fleming is a career 43-percent shooter from long range, and as a junior knocked down nearly 47-percent of his shot attempts from deep, though, last season he connected on 39.7-percent. Bradshaw also returns as one of Bellarmine’s top players, having averaged 9.2 points per game last season while connecting on 54-percent of his shots, including 42-percent from beyond the 3-point arc.