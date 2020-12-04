DevilsIllustrated - Preview: Duke hosts Bellarmine

Coach: Mike Krzyzewski (1,158-351)

Possible Starters

F 6-5 Wendell Moore Jr. (8.5 PPG, 3.5 RPG)

F 6-9 Jalen Johnson (15.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)

F 6-9 Matthew Hurt (16.5 PPG, 10.0 RPG)

G 6-2 DJ Steward (15.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG)

G 6-1 Jeremy Roach (6.0 PPG, 3.0 APG)

Key reserves

G 6-2 Jordan Goldwire (6.0 PPG, 2.5 APG)

F 6-8 Jaemyn Brakefield (6.0 PPG, 2.5 RPG)

G 6-6 Joey Baker (1.0 PPG, 2.0 SPG)

Ball Movement

All was not lost in Duke’s defeat to Michigan State. Though there was certainly some positives to take from the game, ball movement was not one of them. Jordan Goldwire attributed Duke’s inability to move the ball as they had hoped to the Spartans packing the lane and taking away dribble drive opportunities. While that’s one component, it doesn’t explain not moving the ball around the horn and generating movement. Duke settled for a lot of one dribble and pop from long range possessions. Some were good shots, many were not. No matter, ball movement likely would have provided higher percentage shot opportunities. Ultimately, Duke registered just nine assists against Michigan State and shot 32.3-percent from the field and 21.7-percent from long range. Bellarmine likely won’t provide the same resistance or challenges to Duke’s offense, but the Blue Devils have to place an emphasis on moving the ball and making it a habit going forward.

Shooting woes

A lot of Duke’s problems shooting the ball came as a result to the lack of ball movement. Some of it came from just bad shots. Wendell Moore Jr., DJ Steward and Joey Baker were a combined 0 for 19, including 0 for 12 from beyond the arc. Moore opened the game with an aggressive mentality, looking to get to the hoop. When MSU took it away, he simply let them have and did not continue putting the pressure on the Spartans. Instead, he pulled the trigger over and over from deep. Baker couldn’t find a rhythm. Steward tried to attack more frequently than the others, but the freshman failed to finish around the hoop. Mike Krzyzewski said following the game that his team still had to learn to finish around the bucket rather than shoot.

Luckily for Duke, these are all correctable issues. Moore is a high-IQ guy and will learn from the game. Will that translate into a more consistently aggressive Moore with fewer long-range shots? Steward is very coachable, so does he take Coach K’s message finish stronger around the rim? Baker is a shooter, and shooters have to shoot their way out of slumps oftentimes. Better ball movement should open up higher percentage attempts for him.

Depth

All preseason we talked depth and how Duke could go 10 or even 11 deep on a regular basis. Through two games, we have not yet seen that. Krzyzewski has, for the most part, stuck with an eight man rotation. Mark Williams received around four minutes of action in each game with Henry Coleman playing less than one minute total thus far. Patrick Tapé has not seen game action yet. Bellarmine’s size doesn’t necessarily warrant Duke going big, but this game could provide more opportunities for Krzyzewski to play more guys. Will we finally see more of Coleman and Williams? Will Tapé get to show what he can do in a game setting? Time will tell.