Duke’s players could leave the locker room after a hard-fought win over Miami on Saturday and enjoy it for at least a few hours.

Jon Scheyer was going to leave his post-game press conference and dive into Virginia Tech preparations.

“We’re going to enjoy this here for a little bit — or, they can enjoy it for a little bit,” Scheyer said. “We’re not. We’re going to go back and start getting ready.”

Duke’s quick turnaround has the Blue Devils playing at Virginia Tech on Monday night. Though the opening 34 days of the season saw a grueling stretch, it’s only the second time Duke will play on a one-day prep — the other time, Duke beat Xavier and lost to Purdue in the final of the PK Legacy.

“That’s the biggest thing, move on and understand the fight you have to have every single game,” Scheyer said.

This is the first of three Saturday-Monday swings remaining on the schedule. Duke’s first game against UNC (Feb. 4) will be followed by a trip to Miami, and the Blue Devils will return home from Syracuse (Feb. 18) for a home date with Louisville.

The fight was certainly there against the Hurricanes, when Duke went the final five minutes without a field goal and still found a way to win. Locking things up defensively and winning races to 50-50 balls was never more important than the closing stretch on Saturday.

“Coaches talk about it all the time, it’s cliché and stuff, but those things are important,” grad transfer Jacob Grandison said. “Those balls are important.”

Duke will have to dig deep on short rest to be the hungrier team again, and the Blue Devils will do so against a team that figures to be ready for a knock-down, drag-em-out battle.

Virginia Tech has lost seven straight games and that only tells part of the story.

One of those seven games has been decided by double digits, and that was a 78-68 loss at Virginia last week. Overall, the Hokies have lost these last seven games by a combined 29 points.

Duke, for that matter, has played in its share of close games. Each of the last four games has been decided by less than 10 points, including 1- and 2-point wins. The Blue Devils are 6-2 this season when the margin is within 10.

“We’ve been in a lot of really close games, we slipped up at Clemson and really reviewed that and had a great week of practice,” freshman Tyrese Proctor said.

