You don’t need to scan too far into Duke’s football history to understand what’s left to play for this season.

The Blue Devils won’t get to the ACC championship game. Last weekend’s loss nixed the chance at a 10-win season. Without the ACC’s divisions, the next two games against former Coastal rivals are just … games against other teams in an amorphous blob of a 14-team league.

What’s left is the chance of finishing the season with nine wins, something that’s only happened four times since the end of World War II.

“I talked to the leadership group about this, we’ve got a lot of older guys in this program that, their legacy is going to be how the season finishes,” coach Mike Elko said. “And they have a lot of pride in that.

“We kind of want to lump seasons into success and failure, but there’s a lot of degrees in this thing. Between 6-6 and 8-4 is a huge difference.”

To stick the landing of this season, Duke has to beat two ACC teams that entered the week with two wins each and have shown the capability of playing better than their records indicate.

Virginia is up first, a Cavaliers team that has lost by three to three bowl-eligible teams (N.C. State, Boston College and Miami), by seven to another one (Louisville), by one to an undefeated team (James Madison), and won a game where Duke just lost (at UNC).

Bouncing back means the Blue Devils put last weekend’s emotional loss to the Tar Heels in the past.

“It was a tough loss, everyone was hurting,” linebacker Tre Freeman said. “But we have a good locker room, everybody can pick each other up. So we’re just going to move on and focus on Virginia.”

