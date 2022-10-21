Two critical losses that have both come down to the final plays are the difference between where Duke’s football team is — 4-3 and headed to Miami trying to avoid a third straight ACC loss — and where it wants to be.

By losing these past two games, the Blue Devils are learning what’s needed to win those close games.

“We use the analogy like we’re chopping down a tree,” left tackle Graham Barton said. “We’re turning this program around and we’re in a lot of close games and now the next step is learning how to execute in the crucial moments and learning how to win those games.”

It’s not a surprise that Duke fights and competes when things don’t go its way. That was the case when the Blue Devils played a subpar three quarters at Georgia Tech, and then rallied to have a chance to win.

And that was the case when the Blue Devils were trailing UNC by two scores entering the fourth quarter, and then rallied to have a chance to win.

That’s a byproduct of the culture change already established by the new staff.

“We’re going to play four quarters, regardless of the scoreboard,” Barton said. “Whether we’re up 30, down 30 or it’s a close game, we’re always going to play hard.”

Since his introductory press conference, Mike Elko has steered away from using the term “rebuild” to describe the task in taking over Duke’s football program.

It’s a noble approach with validity; the first-time eligibility rule for transfers and NIL makes it easier to reb—whoops, makes it easier to remake a roster.

And as long as we’re sticking with avoiding that term, it’ll be worded this way: Duke is further along in returning to contending in the ACC’s Coastal Division — albeit in the last season of it — than just about anybody would’ve thought entering the season.

The bitterness stems from the late-game mistakes that have resulted in back-to-back three-point losses.

“It’s been a long time since Duke has played games in the fourth quarter, in these types of matchups, to have success, and so it feels different,” Elko said. “They’ve got to learn how to still play the right way through feeling a little bit different.

“I think that’s part of the learning curve of where we’re at as a program right now.”

Here comes the next test to determine whether Duke has pulled ahead of that curve.

