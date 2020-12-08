DevilsIllustrated - Preview: Duke and Illinois meet in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Coach: Mike Krzyzewski (1,159-351)

Possible Starters

C 7-0 Mark Williams (2.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG)

F 6-5 Wendell Moore Jr. (6.3 PPG, 3.0 RPG)

F 6-9 Jalen Johnson (13.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 2 BPG)

F 6-9 Matthew Hurt (19.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG)

G 6-2 Jordan Goldwire (6.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 3.7 APG, 2.3 SPG)

Key reserves

G 6-2 DJ Steward (11.3 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.3 APG)

G 6-1 Jeremy Roach (5.3 PPG, 2.6 APG)

F 6-8 Jaemyn Brakefield (8.0 PPG, 3.7 RPG)

G 6-6 Joey Baker (1.7 PPG, 1.7 RPG)

Matthew Hurt

After a so-so opening game against Coppin State, Matthew Hurt has come alive in Duke’s last two games. For the season, Hurt is now averaging 19 points and 8.7 rebounds per game on over 50% shooting both from the field and from behind the 3-point line. He’s taken a huge leap in nearly every aspect compared to last season. He’s quicker, and stronger than a year ago which he has utilized to become more of a factor down low defensively and on the glass.

Freshman Forwards

Jalen Johnson and Jaemyn Brakefield have emerged as a couple of Duke’s more intriguing pieces so far this season. Johnson got off to a hot start against Coppin State, but has had uneven performances since. Meanwhile, Brakefield barely played against Coppin State, but has had impressive and efficient performances since, including becoming the first freshman in Duke history to go 4-for-4 or better from beyond the arc in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Both Johnson and Brakefield are extremely talented, but playing like it on a consistent basis will be key.

Half court offense

Through three games, Duke’s offense has been anything but pretty. Between the lack of ball movement and the high turnover rates, Duke has struggled to score the ball in the halfcourt. Against an opponent like Illinois, Duke will need to improve in this aspect in order to come away with the victory.

Matching up with Kofi Cockburn

One storyline to monitor entering the game is how Duke plans to match up with Kofi Cockburn. Cockburn is a 285-pound behemoth who could cause Duke some serious matchup problems. Duke could play freshman center Mark Williams more frequently in an effort to hold Cockburn in check, or they could try to mimic how Baylor handled him in their meeting last week. Baylor continually forced Cockburn to switch onto one of their guards before attacking him off the bounce. Cockburn got in foul trouble and struggled to stay on the floor, playing just 18 minutes in the loss.