The ball movement issue looked like it had been solved after the loss to Arizona. So did the issue with, well, Duke’s defense in general.

Losses at Arkansas and Georgia Tech last week tell a different story.

“This is a time for us, for our team — we have a week of practice. We have to stick together,” coach Jon Scheyer said after last weekend’s loss in Atlanta. “We’ve got to get together even closer. As a coaching staff, there are some things we have to look at and probably make some changes.”

We’ll see what changes, and to which degree, have been implemented with Duke’s game against Charlotte on Saturday afternoon.

One change Duke wasn’t counting on is the ankle injury to Tyrese Proctor, suffered in the opening minutes against Georgia Tech. Scheyer said on his radio show this week that Proctor's injury is only a sprain, but didn't provide a timeline for his return.

“I haven’t liked the way we’ve shared the ball the last two games,” Scheyer said. “We had 11 assists, and we have a team, I believe, that should have close to 20 assists a game. It should come easier for us.”

The Blue Devils *did* average 20 assists against Michigan State, Bucknell and La Salle, with 61 assists on 90 field goals.

In three games since, Duke has 34 assists on 79 field goals.

It’s pretty simple defensively.

Duke has lost all three games that it’s allowed more than 1.0 points per possession; it’s won the five games that it’s held opponents under that number (per KenPom).

Last season, Duke was 8-8 when teams scored at least 1.0 points per possession; five of Duke’s wins in such instances came in the 10-game winning streak at the end of the season, when things had finally clicked into gear offensively for that team.

Per senior guard Jeremy Roach, it’s not the fault of Duke’s staff that things often break down on the defensive end.

“We’ve just got to do what we talked about in practice. There’s no carryover,” he said.

