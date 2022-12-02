DURHAM – There was the flash from one of Duke's freshmen at the end of the first half in Wednesday night’s game against Ohio State.

And then the other freshman got things going in the second half, scoring in double figures for the first time this season.

Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively II are coming along.

Whitehead provided a spark at the end of the first half against the Buckeyes, creating a turnover that led to his fourth 3-pointer of the season. Lively had the bigger impact in the second half, when he scored seven of his season-high 11 points. The 7-footer hadn’t scored more than five points in any game before Wednesday night.

Coach Jon Scheyer stressed patience when it comes to Whitehead and Lively, the Blue Devils’ pair of top-5 recruits who missed nearly three months and about one month, respectively, during the preseason.

“I hope for all of these freshmen, not just you guys but anybody, is patient with them,” Scheyer told media after Wednesday night’s win over No. 25 Ohio State.

As far as who needs to be patient … well, the freshmen aren’t patient and Scheyer has had to remind even himself to apply some patience.

“I don’t think they’re very patient, which is what makes them really good,” Scheyer said on Friday afternoon. “I don’t want them to be patient. By the way, I’m not patient either. I have to remind myself to do that.”

Recapping what we've known: Whitehead missed nearly three months — the first three games — following surgery on his right foot to repair a fracture. Lively missed about a month, including the opener, because of a calf strain.

The timing of the injuries matters as much as the time elapsed with them on the sidelines.

“They missed the most-crucial time of year for any freshman,” Scheyer said. “They’ve been working hard and it’s going to take them some time.”

Duke has room to be patient — to an extent. The Blue Devils’ 20-game ACC slate begins with Saturday’s game against Boston College, and then they’ll wrap up an impromptu three-games-in-two-weeks series against the Big Ten with Tuesday night’s game against Iowa in New York.

Along with Whitehead and Lively makes impact plays against Ohio State, Duke as a whole continued its evolution.

“In terms of maturing through runs, we saw it against Ohio State, I thought we weathered runs a lot better than we had in Portland and against Kansas,” forward Ryan Young said. “I felt like we were always in control of (Wednesday’s) game, which was awesome to see because that’s something that a young team like ours needs to be able to grow and learn how to win, and how manage game situations.”

Duke becoming its best self will be heavily dependent on Whitehead and Lively continuing to ramp into the season.

“As you’re coming back from injury, we’ve had to hold them back with what they can do,” Scheyer said. “You’re trying to get fully healthy and all that. … I think it’s only a matter of time as long as we have the approach of we’re just working and getting after it, which these two guys have.

“I don’t think any of us are patient, but we understand this is a long season and we’ve got a long way to go still.”