DURHAM – Now that Jon Scheyer has his full assortment of players for the first time in his first season, how long will he be experimenting with lineups and rotations?

Like the injury situations with Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead, there isn’t a set timeline. But Duke’s first-year coach knows it’ll be a while.

“I think we’re going to learn a lot every single day with this group,” Scheyer said after Friday night’s win against Delaware. “I don’t know if I’ll have that answer for you for a couple of months.”

Delaware brought the debut of Whitehead, though there will surely be a larger role for him as he further acclimates after missing most of the last two months with a fracture in his right foot.

Lively’s first start of the season was against the Blue Hens, with the 7-footer fouling out but also supplying five points and four assists.

“I think we’re going to continue to find things out about each other,” Scheyer said.

Lively moving into the starting lineup and Ryan Young coming off of the bench is the only change that’s occurred in Duke’s starting lineup — at least to this point. Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor, Mark Mitchell and Kyle Filipowski have started each game.

Scheyer has called Roach Duke’s “most-important player,” while Mitchell and Filipowski have been impressive in their first four games. Proctor found an offensive rhythm in the second half against Kansas and it translated to his first double-figure scoring performance, with 13 points against Delaware, along with 10 rebounds.

While it’s unlikely Jaylen Blakes or Jacob Grandison works their way into the starting lineup, it’s to Scheyer’s — and Duke’s — benefit that both have established roles off of the bench.

“That’s a huge thing,” Scheyer said earlier this season of that duo. “(Against USC Upstate) we got better when those two guys went into the game. And I don’t think that’s the only time that’s going to happen. They’re consistent, they show up every day.

“And they’re not about scoring. For young kids who watch the game or study, they should watch those two guys because they make an impact beyond scoring.”

