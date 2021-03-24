Player Capsule: Matthew Hurt
Duke Basketball’s 2020-21 season came to a close early when the team had to pull out of the ACC Tournament due to a positive COVID-19 case.The cancellation effectively ended Duke’s late push for a ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news