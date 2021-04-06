Player Capsule: Henry Coleman
The 2020-21 season was never short on surprises. Whether games were being postponed or canceled, players were opting out, or things weren’t simply coming together, there was something to keep colle...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news