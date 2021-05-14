Paolo Banchero has gone from top-tier prospect to elite in two years
Duke signee Paolo Banchero jumped one spot to No. 2 in the final class of 2021 Rivals150 rankings earlier this week.He closed the gap considerably with No. 1 Chet Holmgren, and has shown steady pro...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news