Paolo Banchero eager to compete again

Paolo Banchero came off of the elevated court in New Orleans with the bitterness of losing in the Final Four to North Carolina.

He’s spent most of the last 2½ months with that being the last time he’s played 5-on-5 basketball, and the former Duke star is looking forward to the NBA Draft because it’ll put him one step closer to playing again.

“I learned just how much I truly missed playing and competing,” Banchero said last week of what he learned about himself in the pre-draft process. “All of the pre-draft has been 1-on-0 workouts and just kind of getting better, focusing on my shooting, it was all skill work.

“I haven’t been able to play pickup or 5-on-5, 3-on-3, I haven’t even really played 1-on-1.”

Banchero is on the precipice of being the latest top-3 pick from Duke on Thursday night. He, along with Auburn’s Jabari Smith and Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, seems to be a lock to head to Orlando, Oklahoma City or Houston, which have the Nos. 1-3 picks, respectively.

If Banchero goes first overall to Orlando, he’ll be the first Blue Devil to go No. 1 since … all of three years ago, when Zion Williamson went first overall to New Orleans. That year, RJ Barrett went third overall; the previous year, Marvin Bagley III went second to Sacramento.

So if Banchero lands in the top three, there will be a recent “first since” from Duke he’ll be joining.

Banchero, like most projected top players, didn’t participate in the scrimmages at the NBA Combine. As he said, all of his workouts with teams have been against air.

It’s no surprise, given Banchero’s mannerisms throughout the season, that he misses competing.

“Just missing that, competing and playing to win, going against another man to try and beat them, I kind of missed that,” Banchero said. “Missed that whole aspect of the game.

“But I know that’ll come back soon.”

The NBA’s summer leagues start on July 2 (San Francisco) and July 7 (Las Vegas).