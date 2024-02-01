Duke announced that second-year players Christian Reeves and Jaden Schutt recently underwent surgeries and will miss the rest of the season.

Reeves played in three games this season — the first two, and 1 minute of Duke’s loss at Arkansas in late November. The 7-1, 261-pound center hasn’t played since then because an ankle injury, and the surgery was performed on his right ankle.

Because Reeves only played in three games, he’d qualify for a medical redshirt — but those are subject to NCAA approval. Players qualify by playing in 30% or less than a team’s games.

Schutt hasn’t played as he was planning to redshirt this season. The 6-5, 190-pounder was on crutches during Duke’s game against Clemson last weekend, and surgery was performed on his left knee.

Schutt played in 14 games last season and made seven 3-pointers.

Both surgeries were performed by Dr. Ned Amendola, Duke athletics’ chief medical officer.