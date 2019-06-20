News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-20 10:47:04 -0500') }} basketball Edit

One on one: Patrick Baldwin

Fmznml8hdraikw8kybyr
Patrick Baldwin already holds an offer from Duke. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Clint Jackson • DevilsIllustrated
@ClintJackson1
Basketball Recruiting Director
Clint Jackson has been covering ACC basketball recruiting for over 20-years. His work has been published by over twenty major publications; online outlets, print publications and sports radio shows.

One of the truly elite rising juniors in America is 6-foot-8 Patrick Baldwin from Sussex (Wis.) Hamilton. The No. 3 rated prospect in his class, according to Rivals.com, spoke with Devils Illustrat...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}