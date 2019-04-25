Former Duke quarterback Daniel Jones was selected No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.

Jones, a 6-foot-5, 220 pound Charlotte, NC native, elected to forgo his senior season at Duke following a stellar career under center.

Under the tutelage of head coach and quarterback guru David Cutcliffe, Jones threw for 8,201 yards and 59 touchdowns during his three seasons in Durham.

Jones was considered one of the nation’s top signal callers despite seeing many key players around him fall to injury.

The Duke standout is looked upon as former Super Bowl champion Eli Manning’s future replacement.



