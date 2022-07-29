Notebook: Duke at ACC Kickoff

CHARLOTTE – Duke’s average team ranking for football recruiting classes was 57.6 in the last 15 years.

There was one year – the Class of 2016 – that was in the top 40, at 31st, and two others (2017 and ’19) that were in the top 50.

Let’s get the disclaimers out of the way first: It’s July. It’s a long way until the December signing period. There are a lot of big-time programs that will rack up commits in the next few months.

But at this point, Duke’s class is No. 22 in Rivals’ team rankings for the Class of 2023 – quite the leap forward for first-year coach Mike Elko and his staff.

“It shows what we had talked about when we got here, we felt like the brand would travel,” Elko said last week. “We felt like we had something to sell, we felt like this should be a place where we could go out and recruit at a level that can allow us to go out and be competitive and successful in this conference.”

Duke’s class stands at 25 commits now – the Blue Devils lost Paul Davis shortly after ACC Kickoff but added Quentin Ajiero last weekend – and in years past, that was the maximum a program could sign.

But the NCAA has suspended that limit for this class as a means to give coaches flexibility in replenishing rosters as we move further away from the COVID season of 2020 – keeping in place the 85-scholarship limit for rosters.

So Elko and his staff are going to take advantage of that circumstance.

“It’s really interesting because … between COVID years and guys coming back for extra years, you don’t really know exactly where you can be,” Elko said.

He was clear that there isn’t a set target of how many players he wants to sign in his first full recruiting class.

“It’s a fluctuating number, but it is nice not to be limited to the 25 at a point where you’re really trying to influx talent into your roster,” Elko said.

Here are a few other takeaways from Duke’s appearance at ACC Kickoff: