DevilsIllustrated - Nolan Smith promoted to assistant coach

Nolan Smith has received a promotion to assistant coach. Mike Krzyzewski announced his decision to elevate Smith from his role as the team’s director of basketball and player development on Thursday, filling the vacant spot on the Duke staff left by Nate James, who accepted the head coaching job at Austin Peay earlier this month.

Smith, who was a part of the Blue Devils’ 2010 national championship team, has been part of the Duke staff since 2016, previously serving as the team’s special assistant for two years.

In a statement released by the University, Krzyzewski showered his new assistant coach with praise and excitement for his new role.

"Nolan is a rising star," said Krzyzewski. "To get him on the court with our players on a day-to-day basis will mean so much to our program. Our players will benefit immensely from his enthusiasm to teach, but also the fact that he's young enough, he can show them. He can still play. We're very fortunate that he and his wife Cheyna are so involved in our program and our community. He is a national champion and has been such a great member of my staff as director of basketball operations, but he's done so much more for our school and our community. Nolan has always used his platform for the good of others. We are so lucky to have him and Durham is even luckier. The staff I'm fortunate to have of Jon Scheyer, Chris Carrawell and now Nolan Smith is a truly special one."

Smith is now the second member of the 2010 national championship team to serve on the staff as an assistant, joining Scheyer, who is the team’s associate head coach.

Smith shared his excitement about the promotion in a statement provided by the University.

"The game of basketball has been a blessing in my life, and so has Coach K and Duke University," said Smith. "Duke Basketball has meant the world to my family and me and I'm honored and humbled to be named an assistant coach. So many coaches, including Coach K, have meant so much to me and made such a positive impact on my life. I can't wait to help teach and develop the young Brotherhood stars and hopefully have a similar impact on them. I look forward to working with and learning from the great staff that we have at Duke with Jon and Chris and I can't wait to get started."