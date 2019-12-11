News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-11 11:11:19 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Newly offered Bediako talks to DI

Charles Bediako recently picked up an offer from Duke.
Charles Bediako recently picked up an offer from Duke. (FIBA)
Clint Jackson • DevilsIllustrated
Basketball Recruiting Director
@ClintJackson1
Clint Jackson has been covering ACC basketball recruiting for over 20-years. His work has been published by over twenty major publications; online outlets, print publications and sports radio shows.

Duke has made headlines this week on the recruiting trail with two scholarship offers for members of the 2021 class. Charles Bediako, a lengthy 6-foot-11, 215-pound Canadian center with a 7-3 wings...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}