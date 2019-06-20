It’s finally official. After a long wait to make it so, the New Orleans Pelicans, led by former Duke standout Trajan Langdon, selected Zion Williamson with the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

"I don't know what to say," Williamson said. "I didn't think I would be here. My mom sacrificed everything for me."

Williamson, who averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game in his lone season in Durham, became the fourth Blue Devil to be selected No. 1 overall. His selection gives Duke the most No. 1 picks in draft history.

He also represents the 39th first-round pick, and 26th lottery selection to be coached by Mike Krzyzewski.

Williamson, known for his high-flying and electric on-court display, has been lauded as the most anticipated prospect to enter the NBA since LeBron James was drafted in 2003.

While most recognize the Spartanburg, S.C., native for his scoring abilities, the newest member of the Pelicans developed a reputation around the Atlantic Coast Conference for being one of the hardest working, high-motor players in the league.

As a result, Williamson left his mark in all aspects of the game, finishing first on the team in rebounds, steals and blocks, while completing his season fourth on the team in total assists despite playing in 33 games, fewer than any other full-time player in the rotation.

Williamson joins former Blue Devil and No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft Brandon Ingram on a new-look Pelicans squad that recently traded away Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers. He also joins former No. 3 overall pick and 2015 national champion Jahlil Okafor, and 2017 second round selection Frank Jackson.