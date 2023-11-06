Breaking down the 16 most-important plays from Thursday night’s game

Duke's defense celebrates during Thursday night's win over Wake Forest. (Courtesy of Duke Athletics)

When you’re starting a third-string QB on a short week, all you’re looking for is a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter. Hence, Duke is bowl eligible after last week’s win over Wake Forest, squeezing out the Deacons with Todd Pelino’s 26-yard field goal on the last play. Here is a breakdown of the 16 most-important plays from Duke’s final-seconds win over Wake Forest:

1. First sack

Pre-snap situation: 0-0 | 14:01, first quarter | WF ball | First-and-10 from own 40. Momentum check: It’s the third play of the game and WF already has a first down. Play result: Mitch Griffis sacked by Terry Moore for a 7-yard loss. Breaking it down: Mainly want you to take stock of how well-timed this blitz is from Moore. He’s leaning a little bit until firing at the snap. The assist goes to Brandon Johnson and Anthony Nelson for occupying the right side of the line and opening up the rush lane, and Moore just has to read and react to the fastest way to the QB. Wake Forest has given up more sacks than any other team in the ACC and almost anyone else in the country. It’s already in Duke’s repertoire to bring pressure; this was bound to be a game with a lot of it, though.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UZXJyeSBNb29yZSB0aW1lcyB0aGlzIGJsaXR6IHNvIHdlbGwuIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9JbzBhQU04WHczIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vSW8wYUFNOFh3MzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEZXZpbHMgSWxsdXN0cmF0 ZWQgKEBEdWtlUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0R1a2VSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjA3ODA1OTkzNzQyNzA2ODU/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

2. First conversion

Pre-snap situation: 0-0 | 8:19, first quarter | WF ball | Third-and-4 from Duke’s 38. Momentum check: WF mustering the first significant drive of this game. Play result: Demond Claiborne runs for 10-yard gain. Breaking it down: You know the whole, “sometimes you just get beat” approach to certain plays? That’s what I think this is for Duke. The Blue Devils just get blocked. It’s a good play for Wake’s offensive line and Duke needed better penetration or disruption. This certainly isn’t going on Tre Freeman’s highlight tape.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BYm91dCB0aGF0IHNpbXBsaWZpZWQgb2ZmZW5zZSAuLi4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2dmZGZQZkRhYnEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9n ZmRmUGZEYWJxPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERlYWNvbnMgSWxsdXN0cmF0ZWQg KEBXYWtlUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dh a2VSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjA3OTcyNTY2ODc2ODYwMDc/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

3. Strip-sack

Pre-snap situation: 7-0 WF | 6:28, first quarter | Duke ball | Third-and-10 from own 25. Momentum check: WF has a 7-point lead and Duke has 7 yards. Play result: Grayson Loftis sacked by Jasheen Davis, loses a fumble, Davis recovers. Breaking it down: Remember how Mike Elko explained that things went awry against Florida State with Henry Belin IV in the game because of how many third-and-longs Duke faced? The Blue Devils’ first two third downs needed 12 and 10 yards to get a first down. It’s hardly the recipe for winning games with a backup QB, let alone a third-string QB. I think it’s nitpicky … but I think if there’s anything to change about this play, it’s that Loftis needed to step up in the pocket. You’ve got a three-man rush and the edges are going wide, so there’s a whole lot of ground in the pocket in front of you. But like I said, that’s nitpicky if he’s a veteran; hard to expect that of a freshman.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3QgY3J1c2hpbmcgR3JheXNvbiBMb2Z0aXMgZm9yIHRoaXMgb25l LCBidXQgSSBkbyB0aGluayB0aGVyZSYjMzk7cyBhIGxlc3NvbiBsZWFybmVk IGluIHN0ZXBwaW5nIHVwIGluIHRoZSBwb2NrZXQgYWdhaW5zdCBhIDMtbWFu IHJ1c2guIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9mOGhudmtuMkNhIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vZjhobnZrbjJDYTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEZXZpbHMg SWxsdXN0cmF0ZWQgKEBEdWtlUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0R1a2VSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjA4MDY3ODgyMTQyODAy MzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

4. Tied game

Pre-snap situation: 7-0 WF | 14:28, second quarter | Duke ball | First-and-10 from Wake’s 32. Momentum check: Duke just got its first big offensive play, Jaquez Moore’s 25-yard run. Play result: Moore runs for a 32-yard touchdown. Breaking it down: That point from the second play we covered, about sometimes you just get a well-blocked play? This was Duke’s turn. It’s impressive acceleration from Moore and he runs through an arm-tackle attempt. He’s an explosive runner and made such an impressive jump in his physicality from last season to this one. But the blocking makes this happen. Maurice McIntyre does a great job pulling from the left side. Jake Hornibrook makes two blocks in the middle. Jeremiah Hasley seals a linebacker who commits a little too far up the field. As Elko likes to say, we can make this game however detailed and intricate as we want; it still comes down to basic principles of “can you block the other team?” and “can you tackle their guys with the ball?”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbmUtcXVhcnRlciBzcGVlZCB0byBwaWNrIHVwIGhvdyB3ZWxsIER1 a2UgYmxvY2tzIHRoaXMgcGxheS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2ZX RGN4N2I5YmEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9mV0RjeDdiOWJhPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IERldmlscyBJbGx1c3RyYXRlZCAoQER1a2VSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRHVrZVJpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTcy MDgyMjMyMjI4ODg2MTU4MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJl ciA0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

5. Swing momentum, swing

Pre-snap situation: 7-7 | 9:50, second quarter | Duke ball | First-and-10 from own 27. Momentum check: Duke just stuffed a fourth-and-1 rush attempt. Play result: Loftis intercepted by Quincy Bryant. Breaking it down: Quarterbacks are responsible for every interception but there are varying degrees of responsibility. This one … I’d say Loftis is minimally responsible. Kevin Pointer Jr. blows into the backfield, past McIntyre, and hits Loftis as he’s throwing. That’s what leads to the lame duck of a throw that’s picked off in the middle of the field. It’s not a slow-developing play-action or anything. Jordan Moore is open on a 10-yard out route, which is where the ball is headed with a clean throw. I don’t know what Loftis could’ve done differently other than just eat the sack. Say this for McIntyre: He does make a hell of a form tackle for an offensive lineman.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Sb3VnaCBicmVhayBmb3IgR3JheXNvbiBMb2Z0aXMmIzM5OyBzZWNv bmQgdHVybm92ZXIuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Sc0Z0OE0wYnpT Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUnNGdDhNMGJ6UzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBE ZXZpbHMgSWxsdXN0cmF0ZWQgKEBEdWtlUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0R1a2VSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjA4Mzc4MjI5 MDk2Njk3NTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNCwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

6. Wake Forest capitalizes

Pre-snap situation: 7-7 | 8:16, second quarter | WF ball | First-and-goal from Duke’s 8. Momentum check: After the wild swings of a few minutes ago, WF positioned to take the lead. Play result: Griffis runs for an 8-yard touchdown. Breaking it down: Nick Morris Jr. played 25 snaps in Duke’s previous three games combined. With Dorian Mausi out against Wake Forest, the third-year linebacker matched a career-high with 35 snaps against the Deacons (per PFF). He played really well. He and Freeman tied for the team lead in tackles with 11. PFF graded Morris at 91.0 overall (elite level), and had him without missing a tackle. Morris wasn’t perfect, though, and I think he bites a little too hard on the middle of the line — which allows Griffis to break this outside for the touchdown. You’ll see it on the tweet below; he’s the linebacker on the side where Griffis escapes and he just takes one or two extra steps toward the middle. Griffis has an alley to the outside because Jaylen Stinson blitzed and got picked up by the pulling center.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OaWNrIE1vcnJpcyBKci4gZHJpZnRzIGEgYml0IHRvbyBmYXIgaW5z aWRlLiBUaGUgY29uc3RhbnQgbWVzaCB3aWxsIGRvIHRoYXQuIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9JbjdObWs1SWNZIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW43 Tm1rNUljWTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEZXZpbHMgSWxsdXN0cmF0ZWQgKEBE dWtlUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0R1a2VS aXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjEyNDcyMTk0OTAxMDc2MTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

7. Key third down

Pre-snap situation: 14-7 WF | 7:01, second quarter | Duke ball | Third-and-1 from own 34. Momentum check: Wake Forest just reestablished its 7-point lead. Play result: Jordan Waters runs for 24-yard gain. Breaking it down: I don’t know if anybody was looking for evidence of the contrary, but here’s the perfect play to illustrate why Duke is confident in Brian Parker II’s future. He seals the edge perfectly, to the point that the linebacker who comes too far down is sandwiched on the other side of the defensive end he’s blocking. That, plus a superb downfield block by Jordan Moore, is why Waters runs for 24 yards instead of 4-6 yards. And here’s the thing: Waters isn’t supposed to bounce this. But he sees safety Malik Mustapha coming to fill the hole where the play is designed to go, and bounces it to the opposite side. For all of the talk about riding the “hot hand” at running back … sometimes you’ve got games with both RBs having hot hands.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JZiB5b3UmIzM5O3JlIGxvb2tpbmcgZm9yIGV2aWRlbmNlIG9mIHdo eSBEdWtlIGlzIGNvbmZpZGVudCBpbiBCcmlhbiBQYXJrZXIgSUksIGxvb2sg bm8gZnVydGhlci4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL09SRGdCSmhVQTIi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PUkRnQkpoVUEyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERl dmlscyBJbGx1c3RyYXRlZCAoQER1a2VSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRHVrZVJpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTcyMTI1ODcxNzMz NTc1Njg5ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA1LCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

8. Tied again

Pre-snap situation: 14-7 WF | 1:02, second quarter | Duke ball | Second-and-goal from Wake’s 4. Momentum check: Duke has marched down the field with an impressive response after going down by a touchdown, with three third-down conversions. Play result: Waters runs for 4-yard touchdown. Breaking it down: I’m not sure there’s much to this one other than Duke relying on its running game, which is no surprise. You should first take note of the block by Nicky Dalmolin against Mustapha. He’s one of the hardest-hitting safeties in the ACC and Dalmolin lays a solid block on him coming across the formation. From there, take stock of the left side of the line — Parker and McIntyre — washing down the line and creating the running lane for Waters.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIGJhY2ssIE5pY2t5IERhbG1vbGluLiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vOXRqd2hDWkw5SSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzl0ando Q1pMOUk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGV2aWxzIElsbHVzdHJhdGVkIChARHVr ZVJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EdWtlUml2 YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIxMjY4MzE2MjgxNDY3MTI1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

9. Win third down, win the game

Pre-snap situation: 14-14 | 10:42, third quarter | WF ball | Third-and-1 from Duke’s 18. Momentum check: An offside call just nullified a turnover by Griffis, and the Deacons are in Duke’s red zone for the fourth time in their last six complete possessions. Play result: Justice Ellison tackled by DeWayne Carter for a 3-yard loss. Breaking it down: This was such an important play for Duke — regardless of the missed field goal that came next. The Blue Devils just had a takeaway taken away because of an offside, with R.J. Oben lined up in the neutral zone. Not only does your first turnover get nullified, a third-and-6 becomes third-and-1. Seems like the recipe for a let-down play. Instead, Duke’s defensive line fires off of the ball and gets a TFL that removes the chance Wake Forest keeps the offense on the field. Carter blows up George Sell and it is, as the tweet below says, a prime example of “players make plays.” It’s worth pointing out the jobs of Anthony Nelson and Wesley Williams, who also get penetration and are there to clean up Ellison after Carter makes initial contact.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QbGF5ZXJzIG1ha2UgcGxheXMsIGJyb3VnaHQgdG8geW91IGJ5IERl V2F5bmUgQ2FydGVyLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTXNUeHpuckt2 MyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01zVHh6bnJLdjM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg RGV2aWxzIElsbHVzdHJhdGVkIChARHVrZVJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EdWtlUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIxMzAzMTU3 MTA2NDk5OTI5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDUsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

10. Coverage breakdown

Pre-snap situation: 14-14 | 6:56, third quarter | WF ball | Second-and-10 from own 36. Momentum check: Idling a bit, but WF has been the better team and doesn’t have a lead to show for it. Play result: Griffis pass to Taylor Morin for 61 yards. Breaking it down: Miscommunications happen and that’s the case here. It’s pretty clear Chandler Rivers is playing zone and thinks he’s passing Morin off to a deep safety. Nobody is there, obviously, because the rest of Duke’s secondary is in man-to-man. The more concerning part is that because it’s an underthrown ball, Morin has to catch it at the 23, and then Duke can’t get him on the ground until he cuts all the way across the field and gains another 20 yards. It’s not the greatest look for Rivers to get up and start screaming at Duke’s sideline … but it’s an emotional game that you have to play with emotion.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PZiB0aGUgbWFueSBjbHVlcyB0aGlzIHdhcyBjb3ZlcmFnZSBtaXNj b21tdW5pY2F0aW9uIGlzIENoYW5kbGVyIFJpdmVycyBzY3JlYW1pbmcgYXQg RHVrZSYjMzk7cyBzaWRlbGluZSBhZnRlciB0aGUgcGxheS4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0pyYnFvVU4xYlUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KcmJx b1VOMWJVPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERldmlscyBJbGx1c3RyYXRlZCAoQER1 a2VSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRHVrZVJp dmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTcyMTM1MjY3MjU2ODAxNzAzNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

11. Elway-esque

Pre-snap situation: 14-14 | 4:42, third quarter | WF ball | Third-and-goal from Duke’s 5. Momentum check: Wake Forest on the doorstep but third-and-goal from the 5 isn’t an easy conversion. Play result: Griffis scrambles for a 5-yard touchdown run. Breaking it down: I mean … Duke covers the play well. Maybe some nits to pick with rush lanes and the D-line losing contain. But there are still two players, Freeman and Terry Moore, in the middle of the field who are in position to make a play. The main thing I see is just Wake’s QB making a play. It happens — the whole “they’re on scholarship, too” argument. Freeman could’ve come up the field with a little more control, but that’s asking a lot of a linebacker who’s trying to cut off the angle.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PdGhlciB0ZWFtIGlzIGFsbG93ZWQgdG8gbWFrZSBwbGF5cywgdG9v LiA8YnI+PGJyPk1hcmdpbiBmb3IgZXJyb3IgaXMgc21hbGwgYW5kIFRyZSBG cmVlbWFuIGp1c3QgdGFrZXMgb25lIGV4dHJhIHN0ZXAgdG8gdGhlIG91dHNp ZGUuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9sbTVxTlJ1NDF4Ij5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vbG01cU5SdTQxeDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEZXZpbHMgSWxs dXN0cmF0ZWQgKEBEdWtlUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0R1a2VSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjEzNjA0OTgxMTE3MzgxNjg/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

12. When helicoptering goes wrong

Pre-snap situation: 21-14 WF | 15:00, fourth quarter | WF ball | Third-and-5 from own 49. Momentum check: After WF takes the lead, Deacons get the ball back around midfield. Feels like a game Duke can’t win if it’s behind by two scores in the fourth quarter. Play result: Griffis scrambles and fumbles, recovered by Duke’s Aeneas Peebles. Breaking it down: Two things really stand out to me on this play and both are fitting. One is that it’s Freeman who jars the ball loose from the airborne Griffis. You don’t have to read back too far to see why this is fitting; he’s the one who over pursued just a little bit and allowed the helicoptering touchdown by Griffis on Wake’s previous possession. Two is that it’s Peebles coming out of the pile with the ball. He lined up offside on the first play of this possession, the second time a Duke defensive lineman was called for that in this game. And Peebles also showed some frustration earlier in the game at winning pass-rush battles against the slow-mesh, only for it to be a handoff.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIHBsYXkgaXMgZml0dGluZyBvbiBhIGNvdXBsZSBvZiBsZXZl bHMuIDxicj48YnI+KHRvIGJlIGV4cGxhaW5lZCBpbiBhY2NvbXBhbnlpbmcg c3RvcnkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby94NGRKeW8wSFpvIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20veDRkSnlvMEhabzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEZXZpbHMg SWxsdXN0cmF0ZWQgKEBEdWtlUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0R1a2VSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjEzNjk2OTU0NTMwNTMx NDU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

13. Tied again (again)

Pre-snap situation: 21-14, WF | 11:47, fourth quarter | Duke ball | First-and-10 from Wake’s 29. Momentum check: This possession started at midfield and Duke just benefited from an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Wake’s Aiden Hall. Play result: Loftis passes to Jordan Moore for a 29-yard touchdown. Breaking it down: Other than the dime of a throw, it’s the pre-snap motion that intrigues me on this play. Loftis brings Moore in motion so that he’s got a little sideways momentum at the snap, and so that he’s operating from the middle with the wide part of the field to work with. I think that’s why he’s able to beat the cornerback to the inside — because DaShawn Jones (Wake’s No. 10) — is guarding against the back-shoulder throw to the front pylon. But the top takeaway here is how comfortable Loftis looks in climbing the pocket and stepping into a throw. Remember in the first quarter when it was a three-man rush and the ends went wide, and he had room to step up and didn’t? It was a strip-sack and Duke’s first turnover …? This isn’t quite the same, with Wake’s edges keeping contain, but Loftis climbs the pocket in the way he didn’t earlier. That’s some impressive in-game growth for a freshman to make.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Zb3UgY2FuIGRvIHNvbWUgdGhpbmdzIHdpdGggYSBRQiB3aG8gY2xp bWJzIHRoZSBwb2NrZXQgYW5kIHRocm93cyBsaWtlIHRoaXMuIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9rNVpYMHJJQ2ZlIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vazVa WDBySUNmZTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEZXZpbHMgSWxsdXN0cmF0ZWQgKEBE dWtlUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0R1a2VS aXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjEzODI1MDI5Njk4ODQ3OTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

14. Thank you, part I

Pre-snap situation: 21-21 | 4:22, fourth quarter | WF ball | First-and-10 from Duke’s 40. Momentum check: Wake Forest just converted a third down and is marching for a go-ahead score. Play result: Griffis pass intercepted by Ryan Smith. Breaking it down: I always think of baseball as the sport that’s the example of it sometimes being best to wait for your opponent to make a mistake. Football has a spot high on that list, though. Credit Smith for being aware of a fluttering ball and picking it off. I think Griffis arm is moving forward when he releases, so if it drops, it’s second down. But this has a lot to do with Wake’s first-year starter losing his grip on a deep throw.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SeWFuIFNtaXRoJiMzOTtzIGxvb2std2hhdC1JLWZvdW5kIGludGVy Y2VwdGlvbi4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3FoTWJUQkZLS1EiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9xaE1iVEJGS0tRPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERldmls cyBJbGx1c3RyYXRlZCAoQER1a2VSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vRHVrZVJpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTcyMTUwNzc3MzY4NTM1 NDUyNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA2LCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

15. Thank you, part II

Pre-snap situation: 21-21 | 2:12, fourth quarter | Duke ball | Third-and-13 from own 34. Momentum check: Duke got the turnover, but faces third-and-long because of a first-down holding call. Play result: Loftis’ pass incomplete; pass interference called against Jones, 15-yard penalty and first down. Breaking it down: Not to repeat myself … but this has more to do with Wake Forest gifting Duke a first down than it has to do with anything the Blue Devils do. It’s an overthrown deep ball. I don’t think Duke calls this, or Loftis throw this, with the specific intention of drawing a penalty — but I do think Moore knows he’s got to sell whatever contact is made.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtUaGFuayB5b3UuJnF1b3Q7IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9OaUxjSVRad29xIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTmlMY0lUWndvcTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEZXZpbHMgSWxsdXN0cmF0ZWQgKEBEdWtlUml2YWxz KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0R1a2VSaXZhbHMvc3Rh dHVzLzE3MjE1MTI2MjIwMTEzOTI0MTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ Tm92ZW1iZXIgNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

16. Thank you, part III

Pre-snap situation: 21-21 | 0:59, fourth quarter | Duke ball | Second-and-8 from Wake’s 38. Momentum check: Duke has methodically moved to the edge of kicker Todd Pelino’s range with one minute left. Play result: Loftis pass complete to Sahmir Hagans for 8-yard gain; Jones called for unnecessary roughness and additional 15 yards. Breaking it down: If the other team is going to gift you 15 extra yards and put you in comfortable range for your kicker, it’s not like you’re turning that down. Hagans certainly earned the extra yardage because this had to hurt. Not to spend too much time on the penalty, it was one of Loftis’ better throws of the night — to the sideline on the far side, a strike that results in a first down before the penalty. Hagans does a great job of shielding Jones from the ball, too, so that he’s the one making a play on the ball.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TYWhtaXIgSGFnYW5zIGVhcm5lZCBldmVyeSBiaXQgb2YgdGhlIGFk ZGl0aW9uYWwgMTUgeWFyZHMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9FZGR0 WDRjV3ZHIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWRkdFg0Y1d2RzwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBEZXZpbHMgSWxsdXN0cmF0ZWQgKEBEdWtlUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0R1a2VSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjE1 MTc1MzU2Njc4MzExNzk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIg NiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK