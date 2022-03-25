My Take: Duke’s unlikely hero was hiding in plain sight
It was Jeremy Roach all along. On a team with two top-10 picks, three more surefire picks, coached by the winningest coach in college basketball history, it’s the diminutive Roach who’s the hero Du...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news