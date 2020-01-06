Duke basketball freshman Wendell Moore is out indefinitely, the school announced Monday. The freshman forward suffered broken fourth metacarpal in his right hand late in Saturday’s victory over Miami and underwent successful surgery on Monday.

Thought Moore is listed as out indefinitely, the school says he is expected to return this season.

Moore, who predominantly played off the bench for the Blue Devils, is averaging 7.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 22.2 minutes of action per game. The freshman is also considered a strong presence on defense, serving as someone with the ability to defend multiple positions.

Offensively, Moore has been a player that brings versatility to the floor and is capable of running the offense if needed.

Duke will play its first game without Moore on Wednesday when it travels to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech, who is fresh off a victory over North Carolina in Chapel Hill.