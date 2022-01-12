Mike Krzyzewski to miss game at Wake Forest

Mike Krzyzewski will miss tonight's game at Wake Forest with a non-COVID related virus, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.

In his absence, associate head coach Jon Scheyer -- who will take over for Krzyzewski when this season ends -- will coach the Blue Devils against Wake Forest. The game is slated to start at 7 p.m. and will air on the ACC Network.

This is Scheyer's second game filling in for Krzyzewski -- he coached Duke last season in an 83-82 win against Boston College.

It's worth noting that in that game against BC, Wendell Moore Jr. matched a career-high with 25 points. His other 25-point outing came as a freshman in a double overtime loss at Wake Forest.