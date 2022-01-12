 DevilsIllustrated - Mike Krzyzewski to miss game at Wake Forest
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-12 14:13:05 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Mike Krzyzewski to miss game at Wake Forest

Coach Mike Krzyzewski will not coach Duke in tonight's game at Wake Forest.
Coach Mike Krzyzewski will not coach Duke in tonight's game at Wake Forest. (Duke Athletics)
Conor O'Neill • DevilsIllustrated
Publisher
@ConorONeill_DI

Mike Krzyzewski will miss tonight's game at Wake Forest with a non-COVID related virus, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.

In his absence, associate head coach Jon Scheyer -- who will take over for Krzyzewski when this season ends -- will coach the Blue Devils against Wake Forest. The game is slated to start at 7 p.m. and will air on the ACC Network.

This is Scheyer's second game filling in for Krzyzewski -- he coached Duke last season in an 83-82 win against Boston College.

It's worth noting that in that game against BC, Wendell Moore Jr. matched a career-high with 25 points. His other 25-point outing came as a freshman in a double overtime loss at Wake Forest.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}