Mike Elko sets high expectations

DURHAM – Saying it one time wasn’t enough – Mike Elko wanted to make clear his intentions for Duke’s football program.

“We will win championships on the field in the fall. I want to make sure I say that again – we will win championships on the field in the fall,” Elko said, the second iteration drawing applause from the crowd gathered in Pascal Field House on Monday morning.

Elko was officially introduced as Duke’s new football coach in front of a crowd of that included at least 50 players, athletic department administrators, fans and media. His hiring was announced Friday night, completing a nearly two-week search for David Cutcliffe’s replacement.

Texas A&M’s defensive coordinator for the past four seasons, Elko made clear his intentions to use the “national brand” of Duke University to recruit at a high level and, hence, win championships.

“I believe that now is the time for Duke football,” Elko said. “The Duke brand is nationally recognized as a brand of excellence. … The amount of ACC Championships and National Championships that this university has brought to Durham is amazing. Now it's time for football to get on that level.”

Elko established himself as one of the top defensive coordinators in college football in the last few seasons. Before his four seasons with the Aggies, Elko spent one season at Notre Dame and three at Wake Forest – the end of his lengthy journey with Dave Clawson, which included stints at Fordham, Richmond and Bowling Green, too.

It’s important to note that Elko, despite his role in the early stages of Wake Forest’s construction under Clawson, doesn’t see this as a similar undertaking.

“We want to have the ability to be a developmental program and take kids and make them everything that we can become, but I also think we have a very strong national brand,” Elko said. “We want to go beat down doors and knock down doors across this country to find elite level athletes who want elite level academics. They're out there, and they exist.

“I think the difference between the two programs is honestly, we have a national brand, and we can go a lot of places across this country and sell what Duke football stands for.”

This isn’t just about Elko’s expectations for Duke’s program, but about Duke’s commitment to supporting the first-time head coach in his pursuit of lofty goals.

Athletics director Nina King confirmed, without going into specifics, that the pool for assistant coaches’ salaries has grown – and covered other changes that might be coming for Duke in the future.

“We knew we were at the bottom of the league in terms of where we were financially,” King said. “… We know that we need to renovate Yoh (Football Center). It hasn’t been touched since it’s been built.

“It’s on the radar, it’s on the wish list, and it always has been, frankly. But I was upfront with Coach Elko that it’s going to take significant philanthropic support to do some renovations there.”

Elko said his priority has been keeping intact, as best he can, Duke’s signing class ahead of Wednesday’s early signing date – and after that, he’ll begin constructing his coaching staff.

“My priority since I got hired has been this recruiting class. I think that is the first and foremost thing we've got to get hammered out,” Elko said. “Then from there, it will be building a staff. What I'll say is this – trust the process. It will not go as fast as anyone wants it to go, it never does.

“We're going to be extremely thorough in how we go about this process.”

As for Elko’s vetting process, King made it clear there shouldn’t be hesitation because Elko hasn’t been a head coach before.

“He’s ready, he’s prepared,” King said. “Talking to the folks at A&M, Notre Dame, Wake – we talked to a lot of people to really understand, ‘Is he ready for this? Is he prepared?’

“Of course we got that from him, but we did our homework and he’s ready.”

Duke, of course, should also be ready for Elko.