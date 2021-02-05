Matthew Hurt and Duke's bigs prepare for UNC's physicality
Both Duke and UNC are coming off extremely disappointing losses. Which means both teams likely have had a challenging week of practice - not only from a physical standpoint, but also mentally.That ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news