Mataeo Durant headed to NFL
No matter who Duke's next coach is, they'll have a hole to fill in the Blue Devils' backfield.
Running back Mataeo Durant announced Tuesday evening that he's headed to the NFL with one season of eligibility remaining.
Durant broke Duke's 49-year-old single-season rushing yards record this year with 1,241 yards, along with nine touchdowns. He added 256 yards and two touchdowns on 27 catches, which was the third-most receptions on the team.
Durant was a first-team All-ACC selection.
He's the latest departure as the Blue Devils move closer toward hiring a new coach. Classmates and fellow offensive standouts Gunnar Holmberg and Jake Bobo have entered the transfer portal, while defensive tackle Gary Smith III and safety Lummie Young IV have also entered.