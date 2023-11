DURHAM – Duke will be missing the same key piece in its season opener that it was for the final game of last season.

Sophomore forward Mark Mitchell will miss Duke’s game against Dartmouth because of a lower body injury, the program announced just before Monday night’s game was set to start.

Mitchell is day-to-day.

Mitchell started Duke’s first 35 games last season, averaging 9.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He suffered a knee injury on the practice day before Duke’s second-round NCAA tournament game against Tennessee.

The 6-9, 232-pounder started and played 19 minutes in last week’s exhibition game against UNC Pembroke. Mitchell had 11 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals in that game and didn’t leave with any apparent injury.