DURHAM – First, it was Jon Scheyer diplomatically laying out the situation for Mark Mitchell to possibly play against Arizona on Friday night.

Duke’s sophomore forward missed Monday night’s opener against Dartmouth with a sprained ankle. Mitchell practiced Wednesday and was set to practice again Thursday, with Scheyer noting that “he’s still not 100%” and that if he had a good day on Thursday, “hopefully he’s on track to play in the game, but can’t say for sure.”

Tyrese Proctor was more direct.

“Mark’s going. I know Mark’s going,” Proctor said in response to a question that was phrased, “if Mark is unable to go.”

“I ain’t even thinking about — I know Mark’s going,” Proctor added.

So, there’s one indication that Duke will have its full lineup available against the 12th-ranked Wildcats.

Mitchell was a bit of a surprise scratch ahead of the season opener. The 6-9, 232-pounder is expected to start at the 4-position, adjusting in the frontcourt with Scheyer’s three-guard lineup this season after he spent most of last season playing the 3-spot.

After Monday night’s game, Scheyer called Mitchell and Kyle Filipowski the two most-versatile Blue Devils.

Monday night was the second straight game Mitchell has missed, given there’s about a 7½-month gap between Duke’s loss to Tennessee last season and Monday night’s blowout of Dartmouth.

That wasn’t lost on Scheyer.

“That was only my second time playing without Mark as a head coach,” he said. “So, that’s two games in a row. That’s why I’m sick of it, it’s not as fun. I like him being out there better.”