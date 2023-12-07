It’ll be another defensive-minded coach with ACC ties as Duke’s football coach.

Manny Diaz has been hired as Duke’s next coach, having previously been Miami’s coach from 2019-21 and spending six early years of his coaching career at N.C. State.

Duke announced the hire Thursday night.

Diaz, who is 49, has been Penn State’s defensive coordinator for the last two seasons and has been a semifinalist for the Broyles Award (given to college football’s top assistant coach) each year. Entering college football’s postseason, Penn State has the No. 1 overall defense (223.3 yards per game) and No. 3 scoring defense (11.4 points per game).

Duke is hiring its second coach in two years because Mike Elko left a couple of weeks ago for Texas A&M. The Blue Devils were 16-9 (9-7 ACC) in the past two seasons, winning last year’s Military Bowl and heading to the Birmingham Bowl later this month for a matchup against Troy (Dec. 23).

Trooper Taylor has been Duke's interim coach since Nov. 27; he's the only Blue Devils coach to have been on staff under David Cutcliffe and Elko.

Diaz checks a few of the same boxes as his predecessor — defensive coordinator from a powerhouse program, prior experience in the ACC, under 50 years old — with an obvious caveat that he’s been a head coach before.

Miami was 21-15 (16-9 ACC) in his three seasons. He was fired about a week after the 2021 season ended, having gone 7-5 (5-3) and won five of the last six games (including a 47-10 win at Duke that wound up being Cutcliffe’s final game with the Blue Devils).

That was amid a tumultuous time — on the same day as Diaz’s firing, Mario Cristobal was announced as the new head coach, having played for the Hurricanes and come from Oregon. Two days after Diaz’s firing, Dan Radakovich was announced as Miami’s new athletics director.